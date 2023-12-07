Opposition parties in NCOP label NHI Bill as impractical & a gamble
CAPE TOWN - More than a decade in the offing, the National Health Insurance Bill finally passed its last parliamentary step on Wednesday despite no support from the opposition benches in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).
They’ve labeled the bill, which aims to provide the same level of healthcare services to all South Africans irrespective of whether they have medical aid or not, as a perilous gamble, impractical and a half-baked mess.
Opposition parties said that promises of a national health insurance was a last-ditch attempt by the African National Congress (ANC) to secure votes ahead of next year’s election.
The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Dennis Ryder said that the National Health Insurance Scheme lacked a proper implementation plan.
He said it was unconscionable for government to consider raising taxes to fund it.
"There’s no indication of what services will be covered by the NHI or how the poor and vulnerable will afford services not covered by it."
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s Mmabatho Mokause, meanwhile, said that the scheme would only enrich the private sector and would not prevent the collapse of the public health sector.
"It’s a far cry from what it’s portrayed to be. It is not the elimination of the two-tier system, instead, it’s the outsourcing of healthcare to the private sector."
The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has raised concern about the limited access to healthcare services in rural areas, while the Freedom Front Plus said that forcing private healthcare patients to make use of state facilities would increase the existing burden on them.
This article first appeared on EWN : Opposition parties in NCOP label NHI Bill as impractical & a gamble
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_36768647_a-doctor.html
More from Politics
Ezulweni Investments' attorney calls ANC debt 'chump change'
The attorney representing Ezulweni Investments in its litigation against the ANC said if the ruling party had in excess of R1.2 billion for the 2019 elections, it is not hard to imagine 'they have more than that in their war chest for the coming elections'.Read More
Activist Mark Heywood joins Roger Jardine to form new political platform
Heywood said this was an opportunity to get South Africa out of the hole it's in and to restore a vision of equality, dignity, human rights and anti-corruption.Read More
'ANC on verge of losing power' - Veteran Mavuso Msimang quits after 60 years
"Alas, despite these and other glimmering flashes of positivity, the ANC is on the verge of losing power."Read More
Phaahla defends NHI Bill, says it embodies spirit of ubuntu
Health Minister Joe Phaahla has hailed the passing of the National Health Insurance Bill more than four years since it was introduced in Parliament as an historic achievement.Read More
NHI Bill 'railroaded' through NCOP says SA Health Professionals Collaboration
The controversial National Health Insurance Bill has been passed in the National Council of Provinces, bringing the proposed system a step closer to reality.Read More
Parliament approves bill that criminalises hate speech & hate crimes
On Tuesday, the National Assembly agreed to largely technical amendments made to the bill by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), including a reduction in the prison term for such crimes from eight to five years.Read More
EFF slammed for turning Parly into a 'circus' as parties back suspension of MPs
The National Assembly on Tuesday night debated and adopted the report of the powers and privileges committee, which recommended the suspension of leaders Julius Malema, Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and three other party MPs.Read More
'It's not that dramatic': ANC goes to ConCourt to stop attachment of assets
The sheriff was doing his job as he ordinarily does everyday, says Adv Mark Morgan.Read More
National Assembly passes bill that will make ID permanent body within NPA
The National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Bill is intended to give the Investigating Directorate security of tenure and allow it to appoint permanent investigators to probe and prosecute complex, corruption matters.Read More