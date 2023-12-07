Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SANDF refutes claims of torture squads in army carrying out criminal activities Last week, Open Secrets made claims it uncovered acts of torture, kidnapping and murders that were allegedly carried out by SANDF... 7 December 2023 1:00 PM
ANC owes 'R144 million and counting' says Ezulweni Investment's lawyer ANC general secretary Fikile Mbalula said they were shocked by Ezulweni’s R102 million legal claim for services rendered in 2019. 7 December 2023 12:58 PM
COP28: SA pioneered plans to transition to renewable energy – what went wrong South Africa's COP26 plans to transition to renewable energy have not worked as planned. 7 December 2023 12:44 PM
View all Local
Phaahla defends NHI Bill, says it embodies spirit of ubuntu Health Minister Joe Phaahla has hailed the passing of the National Health Insurance Bill more than four years since it was introdu... 7 December 2023 6:52 AM
Opposition parties in NCOP label NHI Bill as impractical & a gamble Opposition parties said that promises of a national health insurance was a last-ditch attempt by the African National Congress (AN... 7 December 2023 6:46 AM
NHI Bill 'railroaded' through NCOP says SA Health Professionals Collaboration The controversial National Health Insurance Bill has been passed in the National Council of Provinces, bringing the proposed syste... 6 December 2023 9:22 PM
View all Politics
'Public Procurement Bill does NOT introduce ANY real anticorruption measures!' The Public Procurement Bill fails to address tender corruption, argues Caroline James (amaBhungane). 7 December 2023 9:17 AM
COP28: 'Every country is at risk. Change is too slow' - Bruce Whitfield The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) is underway in the UAE. 7 December 2023 8:24 AM
Implats pledges to support deceased miners' families, get to bottom of disaster The Money Show interviews Impala Platinum's Johan Theron on the day of the memorial service for the 13 miners who lost their lives... 6 December 2023 11:10 PM
View all Business
‘Rizz’ is Oxford’s 2023 World of the Year, but do you have it? Rizz beat out Swiftie, situationship and de-influencing to claim this year's honours. 7 December 2023 1:19 PM
Scary Christmas to all: the HORRIFYING holiday legends of old While we are all used to a holly jolly Christmas, in old European traditions it was not just the weather outside that is frightful... 7 December 2023 1:09 PM
The new Tesla Cybertruck is super-fast and bullet-proof – but who is it for? An expert analyses the design of the new Tesla Cybertruck. 7 December 2023 12:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA accepts inquiry findings on SA U19 captain David Teeger's Israel comments The Palestine Solidarity Alliance made a formal complaint after Teeger dedicated the Rising Star Award that he won at the Jewish A... 7 December 2023 12:39 PM
Local teen on fundraising drive to fulfill her dream of playing soccer in Europe Gabriella Niemack (17) has been invited to take part in trials at AFC Bournemouth in March next year. 6 December 2023 2:34 PM
Banyana qualifies for Wafcon, Janine Van Wyk makes history Banyana Banyana will get to defend their title after a 2–0 win over Burkina Faso [3–1 on aggregate]. 5 December 2023 2:58 PM
View all Sport
Woman files lawsuit alleging Sean 'Diddy' Combs raped her when she was 17 In a fourth lawsuit filed against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, a woman alleges he raped her when she was 17. 7 December 2023 8:45 AM
What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list New streaming data from Spotify reveals which song and artist takes first place when it comes to Christmas jingles. 6 December 2023 2:25 PM
Prime Circle and frontman Ross Learmonth part ways “With a heavy heart, we bid Ross farewell, extending our best wishes for success in all his future endeavours.” 6 December 2023 11:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Fossil CO₂ emissions hit record high yet again in 2023 Despite a clear link between carbon pollution and the climate crisis, emissions continue to rise. 7 December 2023 1:43 PM
[WATCH] Iran launches animals into space as it awakens bid for human missions Iran has on numerous occasions announced successful launches of satellites and other spacecraft. 7 December 2023 10:18 AM
IDF surrounds home of Hamas leader: 'Only a matter of time before we get him' "His house is not a fortress, and he can escape, but it’s only a matter of time before we get to him,” said Israeli PM Netanyahu. 7 December 2023 9:39 AM
View all World
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen. 4 December 2023 12:37 PM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Political hubris scares off investors, making us all poorer South Africa is struggling to attract foreign investment. You can feel the randelas in your pocket shrinking, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 December 2023 6:42 AM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Phaahla defends NHI Bill, says it embodies spirit of ubuntu

7 December 2023 6:52 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
National Health Insurance Scheme NHIS
National Health Insurance Bill
National Council of Provinces NCOP
Health Minister Joe Phaahla

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has hailed the passing of the National Health Insurance Bill more than four years since it was introduced in Parliament as an historic achievement.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Joe Phaahla has defended the controversial National Health Insurance Bill, saying it embodied the spirit of ubuntu.

The bill, which aims to provide equal health services to all South Africans, passed through its final parliamentary hoop in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Wednesday, without any amendments being made.

With the exception of the Western Cape, the other eight provinces have all supported the bill despite reservations being expressed by opposition parties, which don’t believe the model is feasible.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has hailed the passing of the National Health Insurance Bill more than four years since it was introduced in Parliament as an historic achievement.

He’s dismissed claims from the opposition that the public has been duped about how they stand to benefit.

"The large majority by far, of citizens, supported this NHI Bill. And I want to say those people knew what they are looking for. They were not misled as others want us to believe."

Phaahla also hit back at those against the subsidisation of the scheme.

"It’s the same as some of the uninformed members here against social solidarity who felt that it’s not correct that the rich should subsidise the poor. That is the essence of ubuntu."

Phaahla brushed off concerns about the affordability of the scheme, saying tough economic times called for everyone to pull together.


This article first appeared on EWN : Phaahla defends NHI Bill, says it embodies spirit of ubuntu




7 December 2023 6:52 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
National Health Insurance Scheme NHIS
National Health Insurance Bill
National Council of Provinces NCOP
Health Minister Joe Phaahla

More from Politics

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Ezulweni Investments' attorney calls ANC debt 'chump change'

7 December 2023 10:41 AM

The attorney representing Ezulweni Investments in its litigation against the ANC said if the ruling party had in excess of R1.2 billion for the 2019 elections, it is not hard to imagine 'they have more than that in their war chest for the coming elections'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Human rights and social activist, co-founder of SECTION27, and founding co-editor of Maverick Citizen, Mark Heywood. Picture: markheywood.com

Activist Mark Heywood joins Roger Jardine to form new political platform

7 December 2023 10:28 AM

Heywood said this was an opportunity to get South Africa out of the hole it's in and to restore a vision of equality, dignity, human rights and anti-corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Mavuso Msimang at The Gathering on the ANC's elective conference on 23 November 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/Eyewitness News

'ANC on verge of losing power' - Veteran Mavuso Msimang quits after 60 years

7 December 2023 10:25 AM

"Alas, despite these and other glimmering flashes of positivity, the ANC is on the verge of losing power."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© scukrov/123rf.com

Opposition parties in NCOP label NHI Bill as impractical & a gamble

7 December 2023 6:46 AM

Opposition parties said that promises of a national health insurance was a last-ditch attempt by the African National Congress (ANC) to secure votes ahead of next year’s election.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © slasny/123rf

NHI Bill 'railroaded' through NCOP says SA Health Professionals Collaboration

6 December 2023 9:22 PM

The controversial National Health Insurance Bill has been passed in the National Council of Provinces, bringing the proposed system a step closer to reality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pixabay.com

Parliament approves bill that criminalises hate speech & hate crimes

6 December 2023 1:07 PM

On Tuesday, the National Assembly agreed to largely technical amendments made to the bill by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), including a reduction in the prison term for such crimes from eight to five years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A screengrab of protection officers responding to the EFF disruption at the start of Sona 2023. Picture: Twitter/ @ewnreporter

EFF slammed for turning Parly into a 'circus' as parties back suspension of MPs

6 December 2023 11:01 AM

The National Assembly on Tuesday night debated and adopted the report of the powers and privileges committee, which recommended the suspension of leaders Julius Malema, Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and three other party MPs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

'It's not that dramatic': ANC goes to ConCourt to stop attachment of assets

6 December 2023 8:42 AM

The sheriff was doing his job as he ordinarily does everyday, says Adv Mark Morgan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: National Prosecuting Authority offices in Pretoria. Picture: Eyewitness News

National Assembly passes bill that will make ID permanent body within NPA

6 December 2023 6:33 AM

The National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Bill is intended to give the Investigating Directorate security of tenure and allow it to appoint permanent investigators to probe and prosecute complex, corruption matters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: GCIS.

Zuma vs Ramaphosa case 'quite ridiculous' says renowned legal expert

5 December 2023 4:51 PM

Former President Jacob Zuma has taken his fight to privately prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Activist Mark Heywood joins Roger Jardine to form new political platform

Politics

'ANC on verge of losing power' - Veteran Mavuso Msimang quits after 60 years

Local Politics

Lotto results: Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Mining labour unrest hits Wesizwe's Bakubung Platinum Mine

7 December 2023 3:44 PM

Phala Phala burglary accused claims he was shot at twice by 'police'

7 December 2023 2:46 PM

CSA accepts inquiry findings on SA U19 captain David Teeger's Israel comments

7 December 2023 2:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA