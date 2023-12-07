'Gift of the Givers was a spiritual calling, not a choice' - Imtiaz Sooliman





Bongani Bingwa interviews Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder of Gift of the Givers.

31 years ago, Sooliman founded what is now the largest disaster response non-governmental organisation to come from Africa.

Since then, it has provided R4.5 billion in aid to 45 countries, relieving hunger and providing water, and education.

On Thursday 6 August 1992 at 10 pm, while in Turkey, Sooliman was given a spiritual instruction that would change his life forever.

Despite not understanding a word of Turkish, he understood the clear instructions given to him: he would serve everyone regardless of their age, race, culture, religion, political views or geographical location without expecting anything in return.

At the time, he was working as a doctor but chose to close his practice because he understood that Gift of the Givers was his life’s calling.

Screengrab of Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman from 30th anniversary video on YouTube. Picture: Youtube/screengrab

It was all in Turkish and I didn't understand a word of Turkish, but I understood every single word. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder – Gift of the Givers

Remember that whatever you do is done through you and not by you. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder – Gift of the Givers

