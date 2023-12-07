Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Woman files lawsuit alleging Sean 'Diddy' Combs raped her when she was 17

7 December 2023
by Chanté Ho Hip
Diddy

In a fourth lawsuit filed against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, a woman alleges he raped her when she was 17.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is once again being accused of rape.

In a new lawsuit, a woman alleges that Combs and two other men raped her nearly two decades ago when she was 17.

This is the fourth suit filed against the rapper in recent weeks, including one by his former girlfriend Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura.

Combs settled the lawsuit against Ventura a day after it was filed.

Similar to the lawsuit filed by Ventura, the latest filing has a trigger warning on the first page.

The woman says she was “gang raped” and “sex trafficked” by Combs and two associates after meeting them at a recording studio in New York.

The court document also includes several pictures of the woman with her face blurred.

One of the images provided shows the woman sitting on Combs’s lap.

Combs denies the latest allegations, saying they're being made by 'another individual looking for a quick payday'.

“Enough is enough! Let me be absolutely clear - I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."


This article first appeared on 947 : Woman files lawsuit alleging Sean 'Diddy' Combs raped her when she was 17




