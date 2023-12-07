Woman files lawsuit alleging Sean 'Diddy' Combs raped her when she was 17
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is once again being accused of rape.
In a new lawsuit, a woman alleges that Combs and two other men raped her nearly two decades ago when she was 17.
This is the fourth suit filed against the rapper in recent weeks, including one by his former girlfriend Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura.
Combs settled the lawsuit against Ventura a day after it was filed.
RELATED: Cassie sues ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs for rape, abuse in federal court
Similar to the lawsuit filed by Ventura, the latest filing has a trigger warning on the first page.
The woman says she was “gang raped” and “sex trafficked” by Combs and two associates after meeting them at a recording studio in New York.
The court document also includes several pictures of the woman with her face blurred.
One of the images provided shows the woman sitting on Combs’s lap.
"Unlike many victims who have come forward after decades, Ms. Doe can prove that she not only met Mr. Combs on the night in question, but was in his studio, in New York City, with him on that night. Remember when viewing these, Ms. Doe was 17 years old." pic.twitter.com/PPjtkGEzGm' Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 6, 2023
Combs denies the latest allegations, saying they're being made by 'another individual looking for a quick payday'.
“Enough is enough! Let me be absolutely clear - I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."
December 6, 2023
