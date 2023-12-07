S-candle alert: Tea light can-dulls out before estimated burn time, except ONE





Pippa Hudson speaks to Consumer Journalist, Wendy Knowler about getting the most value for money and burn time from tea light candles. Skip to 15.00 for the verdict.

T'is the season where tea light candles are flying off the shelves.

While some people use them for table decor, others use them at them the bottom of plates and bowls to keep food warm - Knowler asks, are you getting the most value and burn time from tea light candles?

Typically, candles have an estimated burn time of about four to six hours on their packaging, so Knowler put the candle to the test.

Knowler tested out tea light candles from:

• MrPrice Home

• Crazy Store

• Woolworths

• Takealot

• Pick n Pay

So, which candle holds true to it's burning promise of four to six hours?

According to Knowler, these tea light candles come in various sizes and brands which means the prices vary at each store - Knowler says the rough price estimate ranges from R1.80 to R5.98 for the cheapest and most expensive candle (per unit), respectively.

Knowler's experiment reveals that the best bank for your tea light candle bucks are from the Crazy Store (No Place Like Home candles) and Woolworths.

The No Place Like Home candles from the Crazy Store burnt the longest for least amount of money at four hours at R1.80 per candle. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

If you're buying tea light candles in bulk... Woolworths comes out tops.

If you're looking for a balance of price and burn out time: the 50 pack from Woolies burnt for seven hours and comes in at under R3 a candle. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

While the candle that wasn't "too bad" with it's burning time but didn't quite hit the mark as promised on its packaging is...

The six hour Clover Leaf tea light promises six hours burning time but went out after five hours and 45 minutes - so close to its burn time but not quite there. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Knowler says these candles come in various scents which might also affect the price range - here's to lighting up your life.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : S-candle alert: Tea light can-dulls out before estimated burn time, except ONE