Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
SA worse off than we were pre-94? 'That's NOT true!' - Prof Steven Friedman

7 December 2023 12:37 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Paul Mashatile
Democracy
APARTHEID

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says South Africa is in a much better place than it was 29 years ago. Prof Steven Friedman agrees.

Professor Steven Friedman joins John Maytham to provide a critical evaluation of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's recent annual address to the National Council of Provinces. In this address, Mashatile discussed the advancements achieved in South Africa since the pivotal year of 1994.

Address by Deputy President Paul Mashatile at the launch of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on 25 November 2023. Picture: X/@PMashatile
Address by Deputy President Paul Mashatile at the launch of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on 25 November 2023. Picture: X/@PMashatile

Widespread inequality, rolling blackouts, terrifying crime stats and high unemployment rates, yet one of the country's most senior politicians says South Africa's doing way better than it was before 1994.

Deputy President Mashatile is right, argues Friedman.

It's a question question worth discussing because we ARE substantially better off now than we were in 1994 and I think it's important to acknowledge that.

Professor Steven Friedman, Centre for the Study of Democracy (UJ, Rhodes)

We need to value what we have, which is not only improvement in all sorts of areas but a functioning democracy.

Professor Steven Friedman, Centre for the Study of Democracy (UJ, Rhodes)

Mashatile made the remarks while delivering his inaugural annual address to the National Council of Provinces.

"Our journey as a leading political party started back in 1994. We can unequivocally state that South Africa is in a much better place now than where it was 29 years ago."

Friedman doubts whether the ANC still focusing on its past can form the basis for a successful election campaign ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Whether that's something the governing party should start planning its election campaign on however is another matter.

Professor Steven Friedman, Centre for the Study of Democracy (UJ, Rhodes)

When you have a democracy, it means citizens have ways of making themselves heard, that they didn't have before and there are controls on politicians that they didn't have before.

Professor Steven Friedman, Centre for the Study of Democracy (UJ, Rhodes)

It doesn't necessarily mean that because the country is better off, the politicians who have been governing it can claim credit for that.

Professor Steven Friedman, Centre for the Study of Democracy (UJ, Rhodes)

