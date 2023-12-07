IDF surrounds home of Hamas leader: 'Only a matter of time before we get him'
Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.
On Wednesday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has surrounded the residence of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.
"His house is not a fortress, and he can escape, but it’s only a matter of time before we get to him,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The IDF believes Sinwar to be the mastermind behind the 7 October attacks on Israel.
In a prime-time national address, Netanyahu said that Israel would not accept any international force in the Gaza Strip and that “Gaza must be demilitarized."
He's [Yahya Sinwar] an interesting character shall we say.Adam Gilchrist
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : IDF surrounds home of Hamas leader: 'Only a matter of time before we get him'
Source : Pixabay: hosnysalah
