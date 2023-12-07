Activist Mark Heywood joins Roger Jardine to form new political platform
JOHANNESBURG - Human rights and social activist, Mark Heywood, has confirmed to Eyewitness News that he will be joining former banker, Roger Jardine, in establishing a new political platform.
Heywood said this was an opportunity to get South Africa out of the hole it's in and to restore a vision of equality, dignity, human rights and anti-corruption.
This amid suggestions that he is in talks to become the presidential candidate for the opposition.
Heywood, who was previously linked the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) and co-founded Section27, said theirs is an attempt to build something new for the country.
He will also quit his current job at the Daily Maverick in pursuit of his new venture.
Heywood said the Jardine grouping was seeking to build a new vision and not another opposition in the country's political landscape.
"And really this is an attempt to cut a new path, an independent path and to resonate with people around their basic needs for hope and security and material security."
This article first appeared on EWN : Activist Mark Heywood joins Roger Jardine to form new political platform
