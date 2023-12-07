



Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Listen below.

Mavuso Msimang, Deputy President of the African National Congress Veterans’ League (ANCVL), has resigned from the party after more than six decades.

For several years now, the ANC has been wracked by endemic corruption, with devastating consequences on the governance of the country and the lives of poor people, of whom there continue to be so many. Excerpt from resignation letter

Msimang referred to the ANC's track record of corruption as a 'cause of great shame'.

Msimang laments that, after 30 years of ANC rule, so many children must still risk using pit latrines at poorly equipped schools while 'ANC leaders publicly proclaim ownership of obscenely wealthy homesteads and other possessions and send their children to the best schools in the land'.

As I painfully sever ties with my once glorious organisation, I shall continue to vigil over all matters pertaining to the country's governance... But it is time to go. Excerpt from resignation letter

Yoh, Dr Mavuso Msimang doesn’t pull his punches in his resignation letter to @MYANC. I can only imagine how hard it must have been for someone, who has served this organisation for more than 60 years, to write this letter.🥺 pic.twitter.com/i6BaTULk7Q ' Melanie Webb (@MelanieWebbSA) December 7, 2023

RELATED: ANC on the verge of losing power, says Mavuso Msimang as he quits party

He has resigned because he just can't take it anymore. Barbara Friedman

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'ANC on verge of losing power' - Veteran Mavuso Msimang quits after 60 years