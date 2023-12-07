CSA accepts inquiry findings on SA U19 captain David Teeger's Israel comments
JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa (CSA) has accepted the findings of an independent investigation regarding pro-Israel remarks made by South African captain, David Teeger.
The Palestine Solidarity Alliance made a formal complaint after Teeger dedicated the Rising Star Award that he won at the Jewish Achievers Awards ceremony to the state of Israel and Israel Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers.
A panel chaired by Advocate Wim Tengrove found that the comments did not breach the CSA or Gauteng Lions codes of conduct and the matter is now considered closed.
Teeger is clear to play and is expected to lead the national team at the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa in 2024.
This article first appeared on EWN : CSA accepts inquiry findings on SA U19 captain David Teeger's Israel comments
More from Sport
Local teen on fundraising drive to fulfill her dream of playing soccer in Europe
Gabriella Niemack (17) has been invited to take part in trials at AFC Bournemouth in March next year.Read More
Banyana qualifies for Wafcon, Janine Van Wyk makes history
Banyana Banyana will get to defend their title after a 2–0 win over Burkina Faso [3–1 on aggregate].Read More
[LISTEN] With money comes complacency - George Koumantarakis on local football
"Most of them are pretty happy earning good money here in SA, being a big fish in a small pond."Read More
Blitzboks wins record 5th straight Dubai 7s
The Blitzboks claimed a famous victory in the opening round of HSBC SVNS 2024 in Dubai.Read More
Renowned football agent Mike Makaab on tough decisions and what he has learnt
Legendary football agent Mike Makaab sits down with Robert Marawa.Read More
[PREVIEW] What to expect of this weekend’s Carling Cup knockout semi-finals
Stellenbosch FC take on Richards Bay while TS Galaxy will face AmaZulu.Read More
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance
The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media.Read More
On this day in 1872: England, Scotland meet in first international football game
Fans paid a shilling to watch the world’s first official international football match.Read More
Cristiano Ronaldo sued for R18 billion for punting dodgy crypto exchange Binance
Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a class action lawsuit over his promotion of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.Read More