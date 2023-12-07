



Lester Kiewit speaks to Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO of Naz Consulting International about Meta's latest lawsuit for its ad-free subscription option for European users. Listen below.

Meta launched a voluntary pay-subscription fee for completely ad-free offerings for users in Europe in November.

This option came as an attempt to bypass European Laws preventing the tracking of online user behaviour without permission, for the purpose of providing them with personalized advertising

Users on desktop browsers can pay €9.99 (about R227), while Apple iOS or Android users will pay roughly €12.99 (about R295) per month.

However, a privacy group has now filed a complaint in Austria against Meta for "unfair and deceptive practices."

But, Ebrahim says, user-data is how most social media platforms make money through targeted advertising.

Pushing ads is number one, it's how most social media platforms make money and using people's data to create targeted ads has become an international playing field to do so - despite the digital public and regulatory push back. Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Naz Consulting International

Ebrahim adds that social media platforms exist largely because of targeted advertising using public data.

Ad-free subscriptions are not a surprise as Meta tries to innovate their business model against ever changing public data protection laws, says the CEO.

If you want to experience an ad-free environment, naturally, we'd have to pay for it - what did we think was going to be the cost of that? The cost of that is obviously everything we do, our business is their business. Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Naz Consulting International

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Zuckerberg's Meta sued for ad-free subscription experience for European users