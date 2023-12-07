ANC owes 'R144 million and counting' says Ezulweni Investment's lawyer
Ezulweni Investment’s lawyer Sharique Sarlie responded to the ANC's statement that they will not pay for services obtained from Ezulweni Investment, the contractual agreement, and what if the party simply does not have money, as we know they have previously been unable to pay salaries.
The date given by a printing and marketing firm for the ANC to settle it's outstanding multi-million rand account for services rendered by the firm has now come and gone.
Ezulweni Investments took the ANC to court after it produced election banners for the ruling party in 2019.
It initiated legal action against the ANC in 2020, winning in both the Gauteng High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal, but the ANC has yet to pay the bill.
The amount is now at this stage roughly R144 million and counting. You're looking at an interest accrual of around R900 000 per month.Sharique Sarlie, Lawyer for Ezulweni Investment
On top of that figure, says Sarlie, are legal costs amounting to around R8 million.
But it's millions that ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula says Ezulweni isn't owed and won't be getting.
Interesting, we say they do [owe the money] and nine judges say they do.Sharique Sarlie, Lawyer for Ezulweni Investment
Sarlie adds that the party's claims of 'extortion' go against what they admitted to in legal documents.
In the papers they filed, they admit the services were done. They deny a contract was concluded and that has been rubbished by the courts.Sharique Sarlie, Lawyer for Ezulweni Investment
It's his world against palpable facts, against nine judges, in the SCA five justices, arguably the best legal minds in our country.Sharique Sarlie, Lawyer for Ezulweni Investment
Sarlie explains that while no written contract existed for the deal, in law, for the services rendered, a verbal agreement was sufficient.
The [original] contract was for R102 million plus...it entailed the manufacture of a considerably large PVC banner...erected at over 30 0000 site across the country....much of the printing was done in China...Sharique Sarlie, Lawyer for Ezulweni Investment
Addressing the media on Wednesday, ANC general secretary Fikile Mbalula said they were shocked to learn of Ezulweni’s legal action to claw back R102 million owed to it for services rendered to the party in 2019.
The ANC claims two junior party officials were bribed by Ezulweni Investments and colluded over the awarding of a contract to procure banners from the printing company during their 2019 elections campaign.
In a last-ditch attempt to exonerate themselves from any wrongdoing, the ANC has approached the Constitutional Court,
Source : Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
