The Aubrey Masango Show
Putin arrives in the UAE, but gives COP28 a wide berth to talk oil

7 December 2023 5:05 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Saudi Arabia
Dubai
President Vladimir Putin
SAUDI
Russian President Vladimir Putin
COP28

The UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) is currently underway in one of the world's biggest oil-producing regions - Dubai.

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is at the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai. He talks to Bongani Bingwa about the latest news from the summit.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Picture: © Tomas Marek/123rf.com
Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Picture: © Tomas Marek/123rf.com

RELATED:COP28: 'It is NOT achieving what it set out to achieve' - Bruce Whitfield

It's business as usual in the oil-rich emirate of Dubai, says Bruce Whitfield, that's despite delegates from around the globe having descended on the desert state to discuss how best to tackle climate change.

Yesterday saw another high profile visitor arrive in the United Arab Emirates, but not, it seems to join those discussions.

Vladimir Putin turned up yesterday. Not in Dubai, not at COP28 but in neighbouring Abu Dhabi, one of the neighbouring Emirates.

Bruce Whitfield, Presenter - The Money Show

There he meets the Sultan of the UAE, then goes to Saudi for a meeting with the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, all about oil, all about output, all about how to combat falling oil prices.

Bruce Whitfield, Presenter - The Money Show

The great contradition, says Whitfield, is that clearly, there's a long term commitment from the region to "keep pumping oil".

It's the backbone of this economy, it's what it's been built on. 50 years ago this [Dubai] was a scrub of desert and now it's one of the most evolved and astonishingly well developed cities on earth.

Bruce Whitfield, Presenter - The Money Show

And then around the corner, there are negotiators here, working day and night to try and find a way of reducing carbon emissions

Bruce Whitfield, Presenter - The Money Show

RELATED:COP28: 'The UAE is absolutely addicted to fossil fuels' - Bruce Whitfield




