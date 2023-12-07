



Oxford Dictionary publisher Oxford University Press has finally revealed its 2023 World of the Year – rizz.

Rizz beat out Swiftie, situationship and de-influencing to claim this year's honours.

The competition celebrated recently created words or expressions that symbolise a period in time.

If you are asking what rizz means, don’t worry, you’re not alone.

Short of charisma, rizz is defined as ‘someone’s ability to attract another person through style, charm or attractiveness’.

It can also be used as a verb, for example, to ‘rizz up’ means to attract or chat up someone.

“I have no rizz whatsoever,” ‘Spiderman’ actor Tom Holland said in a recent video.

This sparked an online debate because fans didn’t believe that to be true considering he was famously dating Zendaya.

Oxford University has named 'rizz' as its word of the year. It’s been said by Tom Holland that he has no rizz...but he obviously has just enough to pull Zendaya!⁠

Photo: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/foxAG36tJF ' Hypebae (@hypebae) December 4, 2023

This article first appeared on 947 : ‘Rizz’ is Oxford’s 2023 World of the Year, but do you have it?