



There is a growing gap between what employees say and do when it comes to office work, according to Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap, one of South Africa’s largest workplace design consultancies.

© stockbroker/123rf.com

In the nearly four years since the start of the global pandemic, the traditional 'workplace' has evolved globally.

More and more of us are WFH (working from home) or even from our local coffee shop or pop-up office space.

Digital nomads move from country to country, city to city, working on the go and taking their 'office' with them.

Trim says we are starting to see new work patterns emerge and a clear disconnect between what employees say and do when it comes to office work and office ‘vibes’.

The office is far from extinct. We have to create a space with lots of flexibility and variation for people... they pick and choose how they do it. Linda Trim, Director - Giant Leap

Trim points to new research by Gensler, a global architecture, design, and planning firm, which found that, while employees say they ideally need the office two-thirds of a typical work week, they are only coming in half of the time.

About 14 000 office workers across nine countries and 10 industries took part in the research which also found that employees are willing to return to the office more often for a new mix of experiences.

People have learned to work in different spaces... for one, they love a coffee shop Linda Trim, Director - Giant Leap

I think one of the biggest trends we see... is canteen spaces and coffee shop spaces within an office. Linda Trim, Director - Giant Leap

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Offices will look like coffee shops in near future - workplace design consultant