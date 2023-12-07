Streaming issues? Report here
Lifestyle

Anti-aging out, pro-aging in? Shifting beauty trends embrace aging naturally

7 December 2023 3:34 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
aging
Lester Kiewit
Have You Heard
Kirsty Bisset
Good morning Cape Town

Kirsty Bisset (MD) from HaveYouHeard discuss how beauty standards are being 'redefined' and trending on social media.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Kirsty Bisset, Managing Director at HaveYouHeard discuss how conversations around beauty standards and anti-aging are resurfacing and trending.

Celebrities such as Alicia Keys, Madonna, Pamela Anderson amongst others are/have been trending showing up to events with bare, no make-up faces - which is spiraling into bare-faced acceptance and minimalist make-up looks from consumers.

Bisset says this has caused conversations around beauty standards to resurface as younger generations (Gen Xs) are not being held hostage by chasing youthfulness.

Consumers pushing back as youth being the pinnacle of beauty ideals.

Kirsty Bisset, MD - HaveYouHeard

Why has this conversation resurfaced?

Gen X is reclaiming 'natural' beauty in a world where AI, content curation, and filters are ever-present in addition to societal pressure from wellness and beauty sectors on people to look and chase youthfulness instead of embracing old age - wrinkles and all, says Bisset.

Bisset says while we "still have a long way to go", there is a refocus in wellness and beauty trends because pro-aging is topical right now.

The focus is on protection, prevention and regeneration when it comes to health and well-being.

Kirsty Bisset, MD - HaveYouHeard

To further drive the trend of pro-aging as a norm and standard, Bisset says stats from ads reported in the 2019 and 2021 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity shows that:

• 7% of characters in ad older than 60.

• 62% of people says ads featuring people that's over 50 years old looks unrealistic.

• 47% of people agreed that older people in ads reinforce outdated stereotypes.

Kiewit asks, "if media doesn't write and report that Pamela Anderson went out without makeup - then does it even matter?"

Bisset says it shouldn't matter but hopefully this demand from consumers can help the pro-aging trend, stay.

The opportunity and demand from consumers from brands to refocus and stop treating aging like a homogeneous experience is powerful.

Kirsty Bisset, MD - HaveYouHeard

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Anti-aging out, pro-aging in? Shifting beauty trends embrace aging naturally




