Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
With just R2, help KFC & Gift of the Givers feed hungry kids this holiday season KFC has partnered with Gift of the Givers to provide food to SA's hungry children, matching every customer's R2 donation this Dece... 7 December 2023 9:24 PM
Consumer confidence falls to lowest for festive season in 20 years. Any wonder? The festive season is unlikely to buoy the mood of under-pressure consumers, according to the latest FNB/BER Consumer Confidence I... 7 December 2023 8:57 PM
Why South Africa has become a major drug hub South Africa is become a major player in the international drug scene. 7 December 2023 5:35 PM
View all Local
Ezulweni Investments' attorney calls ANC debt 'chump change' The attorney representing Ezulweni Investments in its litigation against the ANC said if the ruling party had in excess of R1.2 bi... 7 December 2023 10:41 AM
Activist Mark Heywood joins Roger Jardine to form new political platform Heywood said this was an opportunity to get South Africa out of the hole it's in and to restore a vision of equality, dignity, hum... 7 December 2023 10:28 AM
'ANC on verge of losing power' - Veteran Mavuso Msimang quits after 60 years "Alas, despite these and other glimmering flashes of positivity, the ANC is on the verge of losing power." 7 December 2023 10:25 AM
View all Politics
With just R2, help KFC & Gift of the Givers feed hungry kids this holiday season KFC has partnered with Gift of the Givers to provide food to SA's hungry children, matching every customer's R2 donation this Dece... 7 December 2023 9:24 PM
Consumer confidence falls to lowest for festive season in 20 years. Any wonder? The festive season is unlikely to buoy the mood of under-pressure consumers, according to the latest FNB/BER Consumer Confidence I... 7 December 2023 8:57 PM
Credit life insurance: Check age cut-off in your policy before a claim is denied Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a client who took out a home loan and credit life insurance with her mother, and the stres... 7 December 2023 7:52 PM
View all Business
With just R2, help KFC & Gift of the Givers feed hungry kids this holiday season KFC has partnered with Gift of the Givers to provide food to SA's hungry children, matching every customer's R2 donation this Dece... 7 December 2023 9:24 PM
Credit life insurance: Check age cut-off in your policy before a claim is denied Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a client who took out a home loan and credit life insurance with her mother, and the stres... 7 December 2023 7:52 PM
[WATCH] You'll never guess this child's 'classic role' in the school play A young boy tells his mom, with great excitement, about his surprising role in the school play. 7 December 2023 5:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
Athletes struggle with mental health issues too – sports psychologist "Be emotionally present and be a safe space for the technical team and the athletes" 7 December 2023 3:57 PM
CSA accepts inquiry findings on SA U19 captain David Teeger's Israel comments The Palestine Solidarity Alliance made a formal complaint after Teeger dedicated the Rising Star Award that he won at the Jewish A... 7 December 2023 12:39 PM
Local teen on fundraising drive to fulfill her dream of playing soccer in Europe Gabriella Niemack (17) has been invited to take part in trials at AFC Bournemouth in March next year. 6 December 2023 2:34 PM
View all Sport
Woman files lawsuit alleging Sean 'Diddy' Combs raped her when she was 17 In a fourth lawsuit filed against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, a woman alleges he raped her when she was 17. 7 December 2023 8:45 AM
What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list New streaming data from Spotify reveals which song and artist takes first place when it comes to Christmas jingles. 6 December 2023 2:25 PM
Prime Circle and frontman Ross Learmonth part ways “With a heavy heart, we bid Ross farewell, extending our best wishes for success in all his future endeavours.” 6 December 2023 11:17 AM
View all Entertainment
COP28: 'You can tell we're on the edge of change,see all the oil producers here' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews delegates at the COP28 climate change conference in Dubai - 'the amount of innovation... 7 December 2023 7:28 PM
Putin arrives in the UAE, but gives COP28 a wide berth to talk oil The UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) is currently underway in one of the world's biggest oil-producing regions - Dubai. 7 December 2023 5:05 PM
Fossil CO₂ emissions hit record high yet again in 2023 Despite a clear link between carbon pollution and the climate crisis, emissions continue to rise. 7 December 2023 1:43 PM
View all World
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen. 4 December 2023 12:37 PM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
View all Africa
Credit life insurance: Check age cut-off in your policy before a claim is denied Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a client who took out a home loan and credit life insurance with her mother, and the stres... 7 December 2023 7:52 PM
MANDY WIENER: Political hubris scares off investors, making us all poorer South Africa is struggling to attract foreign investment. You can feel the randelas in your pocket shrinking, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 December 2023 6:42 AM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

With just R2, help KFC & Gift of the Givers feed hungry kids this holiday season

7 December 2023 9:24 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Gift of the Givers
Bruce Whitfield
KFC
Imtiaaz Sooliman
Add Hope
child hunger
children's feeding scheme

KFC has partnered with Gift of the Givers to provide food to SA's hungry children, matching every customer's R2 donation this December - listen to Dr Imtiaz Sooliman's appeal.

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, the revered founder of Gift of the Givers.

In South Africa and other corners of the world, Gift of the Givers seems to be everywhere, helping people in need.

Now KFC has partnered with the disaster response organisation to help feed our hungry children over this festive season.

GOTG founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman talks to The Money Show about the campaign and the situation specifically around child hunger in our country.

Screengrab of Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman from 30th anniversary video on YouTube. Picture: Youtube/screengrab
Screengrab of Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman from 30th anniversary video on YouTube. Picture: Youtube/screengrab

The long-running KFC programme 'Add Hope' requires customers to add just R2 to their payment, and the money goes to providing over 33-million meals to children in need every year.

Having worked with KFC in the past, it made perfect sense to join forces this holiday season to work to "Add more Hope", says Dr Sooliman.

“For millions of South African children, there is no holiday from hunger, particularly with the economy in the state it is in after the incredibly hard years of the pandemic."

RELATED: Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA

The man who many South Africans want as their president, sketches just a part of the picture of the hunger and malnutrition blighting our country.

We've already started that partnership with KFC, last year when they gave us R5 million... and then of course we had spoken about the increase in hunger in the country... People may not know how bad the situation is. It started initially with COVID during lockdown when there was a lot of hunger, where we delivered a lot of food parcels and set up a lot of feeding centres.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder – Gift of the Givers

Over the past two years we found that when we go to a local disaster, in most cases fire or flood... normally the people in informal settlements will tell you they want building kits... but these last two years when you get there they ask where's the food... and in the nearby communities, hunger was there also.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder – Gift of the Givers

RELATED: 'Desperate' EC mother kills her children before taking own life

So we started increasing our feeding programmes, and then in February this year, in the Eastern Cape we found that a lot of children were dying from malnutrition. By the time they got to the clinic it was too late...

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder – Gift of the Givers

He says KFC came up with the plan to give every R2 donated to 'Add Hope' to Gift of the Givers this December, AND to match it with another R2 to double the amount.

Khoaripe asks how important the role of the private sector is in addressing hunger in South Africa.

It is critical, is Dr Sooliman's response.

Everybody says government is supposed to do everything but you've got to be realistic, they don't have all the money. Yes, we talk about corruption and all that... but even if those things didn't happen we don't have a big enough tax base in our country to look after 65 million people.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder – Gift of the Givers

It is not just the responsibility of the private sector he says - it is our responsibility collectively as a nation.

Whatever we can give - R5, R10, R50... The fact that we can eat and have a little surplus, there is somebody on the other side who doesn't have a meal for a day or four or five days.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder – Gift of the Givers

Go and give the KFC R2, find the people in your area and see what you can do around you... We've seen the hardship, and we appreciate KFC and other people who come forward to help us make a difference to the people in this country.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder – Gift of the Givers

Scroll up to listen to the interview with Dr Sooliman


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : With just R2, help KFC & Gift of the Givers feed hungry kids this holiday season




7 December 2023 9:24 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Gift of the Givers
Bruce Whitfield
KFC
Imtiaaz Sooliman
Add Hope
child hunger
children's feeding scheme

More from Business

Generic image of shopping centre interior @ petrunina/123rf.com

Consumer confidence falls to lowest for festive season in 20 years. Any wonder?

7 December 2023 8:57 PM

The festive season is unlikely to buoy the mood of under-pressure consumers, according to the latest FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© digitalskill/123rf.com

Credit life insurance: Check age cut-off in your policy before a claim is denied

7 December 2023 7:52 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a client who took out a home loan and credit life insurance with her mother, and the stressful saga that followed when her mother passed away.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Climate change / Pexels: Markus Spiske

COP28: 'You can tell we're on the edge of change,see all the oil producers here'

7 December 2023 7:28 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews delegates at the COP28 climate change conference in Dubai - 'the amount of innovation that's going into making the world a cleaner place is just phenomenal'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

'Public Procurement Bill does NOT introduce ANY real anticorruption measures!'

7 December 2023 9:17 AM

The Public Procurement Bill fails to address tender corruption, argues Caroline James (amaBhungane).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tipping points in the Earth system could dramatically accelerate climate change / Pexels: Ian Turnell

COP28: 'Every country is at risk. Change is too slow' - Bruce Whitfield

7 December 2023 8:24 AM

The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) is underway in the UAE.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Friends and family of the 13 miners who died at the Impala Platinum Mine in Rustenburg gathered on 6 December 2023 at a joint memorial service held in honour of their loved ones. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Implats pledges to support deceased miners' families, get to bottom of disaster

6 December 2023 11:10 PM

The Money Show interviews Impala Platinum's Johan Theron on the day of the memorial service for the 13 miners who lost their lives at the Implats Rustenburg mine, ahead of the group's AGM.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © slasny/123rf

NHI Bill 'railroaded' through NCOP says SA Health Professionals Collaboration

6 December 2023 9:22 PM

The controversial National Health Insurance Bill has been passed in the National Council of Provinces, bringing the proposed system a step closer to reality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@golibtolibov/123rf.com

Learning to let go: When to sell shares and when to wait it out

6 December 2023 8:20 PM

FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx shares tips on learning to let go when it comes to your stock market investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Picture: © Tomas Marek/123rf.com

From electric chopper to talk of 3° temperature rise - Bruce Whitfield at COP28

6 December 2023 7:42 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is at the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai - he gets updates from FlyNow Aviation's Yvonne Winter and the ESG managing executive at Absa CIB, Msizi Khoza.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kinwun/123rf.com

South Africa to start making electric cars in 2026

6 December 2023 10:55 AM

Minister Ebrahim Patel expects the first electric vehicles (EVs) to be produced in South Africa by 2026.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Generic image of shopping centre interior @ petrunina/123rf.com

Consumer confidence falls to lowest for festive season in 20 years. Any wonder?

7 December 2023 8:57 PM

The festive season is unlikely to buoy the mood of under-pressure consumers, according to the latest FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright : Sergei Fuss /123rf

Why South Africa has become a major drug hub

7 December 2023 5:35 PM

South Africa is become a major player in the international drug scene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A screengrab of SANDF chief, General Rudzani Maphwanya.

SANDF refutes claims of torture squads in army carrying out criminal activities

7 December 2023 1:00 PM

Last week, Open Secrets made claims it uncovered acts of torture, kidnapping and murders that were allegedly carried out by SANDF members dating back to 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula addressed a media briefing at the party's Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg on 5 July 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

ANC owes 'R144 million and counting' says Ezulweni Investment's lawyer

7 December 2023 12:58 PM

ANC general secretary Fikile Mbalula said they were shocked by Ezulweni’s R102 million legal claim for services rendered in 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © vencavolrab78/123rf.com

COP28: SA pioneered plans to transition to renewable energy – what went wrong

7 December 2023 12:44 PM

South Africa's COP26 plans to transition to renewable energy have not worked as planned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alexandra township is situated next to the wealthy suburb of Sandton / Screenshot from The Conversation

SA worse off than we were pre-94? 'That's NOT true!' - Prof Steven Friedman

7 December 2023 12:37 PM

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says South Africa is in a much better place than it was 29 years ago. Prof Steven Friedman agrees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Over 50% of SA's eligible voters unhappy with country's democracy, so what now?

7 December 2023 10:28 AM

"Political discontent and disillusionment" were identified as the main reasons for electoral abstention according to a survey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Mavuso Msimang at The Gathering on the ANC's elective conference on 23 November 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/Eyewitness News

'ANC on verge of losing power' - Veteran Mavuso Msimang quits after 60 years

7 December 2023 10:25 AM

"Alas, despite these and other glimmering flashes of positivity, the ANC is on the verge of losing power."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

'Public Procurement Bill does NOT introduce ANY real anticorruption measures!'

7 December 2023 9:17 AM

The Public Procurement Bill fails to address tender corruption, argues Caroline James (amaBhungane).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Accused number one in the Phala Phala burglary matter, Imanuwela David gave oral evidence on 6 December 2023 during his bail application at the Bela Bela Magistrates Court in Limpopo. Picture: Eyewitness News/ Thabiso Goba

House bought with stolen Phala Phala money sold to Namibian national, court told

7 December 2023 7:52 AM

This was was revealed at the Bela Bela Magistrates Court in Limpopo on Wednesday during the bail application of Imanuwela David.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

© digitalskill/123rf.com

Credit life insurance: Check age cut-off in your policy before a claim is denied

7 December 2023 7:52 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a client who took out a home loan and credit life insurance with her mother, and the stressful saga that followed when her mother passed away.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @itsgoneviral/tiktok screenshot

[WATCH] You'll never guess this child's 'classic role' in the school play

7 December 2023 5:11 PM

A young boy tells his mom, with great excitement, about his surprising role in the school play.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© yacobchuk/123rf.com

Anti-aging out, pro-aging in? Shifting beauty trends embrace aging naturally

7 December 2023 3:34 PM

Kirsty Bisset (MD) from HaveYouHeard discuss how beauty standards are being 'redefined' and trending on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © welcomia/123rf.com

Can you use a credit card for saving? A certified financial planner explains

7 December 2023 3:05 PM

While credit cards are not specifically designed to be savings accounts, it can be done. But do your homework.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Social media / Pexels: Pixabay

Lawsuit accuses Facebook & Instagram of creating 'marketplace' for kid predators

7 December 2023 3:03 PM

"Facebook and Instagram are a breeding ground for predators who target children for human trafficking," says the lawsuit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/cottonbro studio

‘Rizz’ is Oxford’s 2023 Word of the Year, but do you have it?

7 December 2023 1:19 PM

Rizz beat out Swiftie, situationship and de-influencing to claim this year's honours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Krampus. Picture: Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Scary Christmas to all: the HORRIFYING holiday legends of old

7 December 2023 1:09 PM

While we are all used to a holly jolly Christmas, in old European traditions it was not just the weather outside that is frightful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tesla's new Cybertruck. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Periwinklewrinkles

The new Tesla Cybertruck is super-fast and bullet-proof – but who is it for?

7 December 2023 12:02 PM

An expert analyses the design of the new Tesla Cybertruck.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A women clutches her tummy in pain. Image copyright: milkos/123rf.com

These unsafe food habits kill over 400K people a year. Are you practicing them?

7 December 2023 11:58 AM

Globally, one in ten people are affected by food-borne diseases each year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman from 30th anniversary video on YouTube. Picture: Youtube/screengrab

'Gift of the Givers was a spiritual calling, not a choice' - Imtiaz Sooliman

7 December 2023 11:43 AM

Gift of the Givers is the largest disaster response, non-governmental organisation to ever come from Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Activist Mark Heywood joins Roger Jardine to form new political platform

Politics

'ANC on verge of losing power' - Veteran Mavuso Msimang quits after 60 years

Local Politics

Lotto results: Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Shot man critical, 'police' shoot Phala Phala mastermind

7 December 2023 11:32 PM

Kwezanamuhla: UMsimang uxoshwe yinkohlakalo kwi-ANC

7 December 2023 9:50 PM

Dark cloud of unsavoury involvement in high-profile cases hangs over SANDF

7 December 2023 9:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA