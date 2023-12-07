Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
COP28: 'You can tell we're on the edge of change,see all the oil producers here'

7 December 2023 7:28 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Climate change
Dubai
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Global warming
climate change talks
Ninety One
Just Transition
COP28

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews delegates at the COP28 climate change conference in Dubai - 'the amount of innovation that's going into making the world a cleaner place is just phenomenal'

Bruce Whitfield interviews sustainability specialist Annika Brouwer from Ninety One and Goekay Tuna, who's a tech adviser at from German-based SAP.

The COP28 UN Climate Change Conference taking place in Dubai in the UAE is said to be the biggest one yet, and also has a record number of oil and gas producers in attendance.

Bruce Whitfield says figures released on Thursday show that 2 450 delegates are registered, with the biggest single delegation from these industries alone.

This is telling, he believes, because while these fossil fuel producers are in Dubai looking after their vested interests and trying to mitigate their downside, they're looking to see what the future holds for their industries.

The amount of innovation, the amount of deep thinking that's going into making the world a cleaner place is just phenomenal... You can really tell the world is on the edge of a change, and that comes through in the number of oil and gas producers attending...

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Climate change / Pexels: Markus Spiske
Climate change / Pexels: Markus Spiske

On the sidelines of the conference Whitfield caught up with sustainability expert Annika Brouwer, from global asset manager Ninety One.

He describes her as a big believer in the idea that we need to be thinking differently about the way in which we frame the climate change debate in the sense that we should see it as more of a social issue than an environmental one.

When the world does heat up and some places do become uninhabitable, what happens then?

Brouwer sketches a frightening scenario if average temperatures increase by 4°C, as Whitfield says some delegates are talking about.

Well, at 4° we will have sea levels rising in Dubai up to a point where all of those fancy hotels, the ones that everybody here is staying in, will not be existent. We will not be able to walk outside in WINTER in the Middle East... The panel i just heard, says climate change is not about the environment, it's actually a social security issue.

Annika Brouwer, Sustainability Specialist - Ninety One Asset Management

And it's an economic issue. There will be mass migration into the regions that are least impacted, like the UK for instance... There will be mass migration more than they will ever be able to manage.

Annika Brouwer, Sustainability Specialist - Ninety One Asset Management

In Africa, the region _we're _from, it's about food. It's about food security and it's about supply of water - those are the two most critical things that underpin any society to be able to thrive... so we HAVE to move the narrative from this being about the environment. It's not, this is about economic risk and gain, and it is about social security.

Annika Brouwer, Sustainability Specialist - Ninety One Asset Management

What she's gleaned especially from the last few days at COP28 is that the private sector is now at the core of the climate finance agenda, Brouwer says.

"Three years ago, even five years ago it was all about government; it was about concessional capital, it was about regulation, and about policy making."

Now, she says, all that can be in place but if finance isn't moving in that direction, you won't see progress.

I think private capital moves where there is opportunity, and it becomes aware when there is risk. And the climate crisis has proven both very recently. You've never seen more climate-related disasters than in the last 12 months - it's proven the risk, and it has proven an enormous opportunity.

Annika Brouwer, Sustainability Specialist - Ninety One Asset Management

Brouwer notes the fact that commitments around climate transition funding have specifically highlighted emerging markets.

RELATED: COP28: Rich countries pledge $400m to help poor ones with climate catastrophes

She believes 90% of new emissions growth is going to come from Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

If we ARE going to be below that 3° degree line, if we're going to be the 'lower' warmer world... then capital should be flowing to those regions. That is the only way for us to NOT achieve that 4° degree disaster. Harnessing global capital requires global solutions, it requires collaboration, consolidation...

Annika Brouwer, Sustainability Specialist - Ninety One Asset Management
hot climate, global warming / Pixabay: garten-gg
hot climate, global warming / Pixabay: garten-gg

Whitfield also gets some insight around private sector involvement in mitigating climate change - he chats to Goekay Tuna, senior solution and technology adviser at German-based software company SAP.

Tuna elaborates on what SAP is doing to help companies reduce their carbon footprint, and how the private sector working in concert with individuals like you and I can make a huge difference to the future of our planet.

Scroll up to listen to these enlightening conversations from COP28


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : COP28: 'You can tell we're on the edge of change,see all the oil producers here'




