Athletes struggle with mental health issues too – sports psychologist
Robert Marawa speaks to Banyana Banyana Team Psychologist, Dr Koketjo Tsebe.
Listen below.
Mental health in sports is being talked about more in recent years, there is always room for improvement.
Just like everyone else, athletes also face serious mental health pressures.
There just isn’t enough public support or platforms for these athletes to speak out or get the support they need, Tsebe says.
The role of a team psychologist is to deal with various issues relating to the team or the athlete or technical team’s personal life.
Some of the key stresses for athletes today include job security and contract extensions, especially among footballers.
In our context, footballers are breadwinners, they are the best to have come from their families. They have somehow assumed a responsibility to take care of themselves and their families… and somehow still find a way to save for their future. A football career is quite unpredictable.Dr Koketjo Tsebe, sports psychologist
In the case of Banyana Banyana, while the team performed well at the recent World Cup, the ladies faced a number of challenges in the build-up to the tournament relating to financials and logistics.
Tsebe’s goal was to provide a safe space for the team.
As a psychologist, the techniques that you apply are naturally informed by the team dynamics… but the primary role is to understand, observe, be in the moment, and most importantly, work alongside the coach.Dr Koketjo Tsebe, sports psychologist
[We] provide support, whether we are doing extremely well or we are getting disappointing results… be emotionally present and be a safe space for the technical team and the athletes.Dr Koketjo Tsebe, sports psychologist
Watch the interview below (skip to 26:06):
This article first appeared on 947 : Athletes struggle with mental health issues too – sports psychologist
More from Sport
CSA accepts inquiry findings on SA U19 captain David Teeger's Israel comments
The Palestine Solidarity Alliance made a formal complaint after Teeger dedicated the Rising Star Award that he won at the Jewish Achievers Awards ceremony to the state of Israel and Israel Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers.Read More
Local teen on fundraising drive to fulfill her dream of playing soccer in Europe
Gabriella Niemack (17) has been invited to take part in trials at AFC Bournemouth in March next year.Read More
Banyana qualifies for Wafcon, Janine Van Wyk makes history
Banyana Banyana will get to defend their title after a 2–0 win over Burkina Faso [3–1 on aggregate].Read More
[LISTEN] With money comes complacency - George Koumantarakis on local football
"Most of them are pretty happy earning good money here in SA, being a big fish in a small pond."Read More
Blitzboks wins record 5th straight Dubai 7s
The Blitzboks claimed a famous victory in the opening round of HSBC SVNS 2024 in Dubai.Read More
Renowned football agent Mike Makaab on tough decisions and what he has learnt
Legendary football agent Mike Makaab sits down with Robert Marawa.Read More
[PREVIEW] What to expect of this weekend’s Carling Cup knockout semi-finals
Stellenbosch FC take on Richards Bay while TS Galaxy will face AmaZulu.Read More
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance
The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media.Read More
On this day in 1872: England, Scotland meet in first international football game
Fans paid a shilling to watch the world’s first official international football match.Read More