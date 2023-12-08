SASSA gold cards not expiring in December, says Postbank





JOHANNESBURG - The South African Postbank has assured SASSA beneficiaries that their gold cards will continue to work and not expire in December.

This follows rumours doing the rounds that the SASSA cards are expiring this December and beneficiaries will not be paid their social grants.

SA Postbank spokesperson Bongani Diako said that SASSA beneficiaries should be aware of scammers this festive season.

"We assure all SASSA beneficiaries that they will be paid their SASSA grants this December and beyond with their sassa gold cards. SASSA beneficiaries are urged to rest easy, stay at home and ignore anyone that calls them to any venues under the pretext that the SASSA gold cards are expired and they should change their cards."

