The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Police probing case of attempted murder after Morningside shooting

8 December 2023 7:09 AM
by Orrin Singh
Armed robbery
South African Police Service SAPS

Eyewitness News reported that a male victim was shot twice when armed men opened fire on his vehicle, in what is believed to have been a botched robbery.

JOHANNESBURG - The police are investigating a case of attempted murder following a shooting incident that occurred on Coleraine Drive in Morningside earlier on Thursday.

Eyewitness News reported that a male victim was shot twice when armed men opened fire on his vehicle, in what is believed to have been a botched robbery.

Sources claim the victim may have been followed home from the bank as his wife managed to flee the vehicle unscathed and fled into their home carrying a bag of cash.

Police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the incident happened shortly after 9AM.

"It is reported that the victim was attacked and shot by approximately five unknown suspects, who were driving a silver grey Hyundai ix35. The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage."


This article first appeared on EWN : Police probing case of attempted murder after Morningside shooting




Mineworkers at the Gold One mine in Modder East. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Fresh hostage drama unfolding at Gold One Modder East mine

8 December 2023 11:28 AM

Tensions ran high at the gold mine almost two months ago when a turf war between rival unions NUM and AMCU saw hundreds of workers stuck underground for three days.

The Hawks seized counterfeit Lego goods at the Oriental City in Centurion on 7 December 2023. Picture: @SAPoliceService/X

Hawks confiscate fake Lego worth nearly R1m at Oriental City

8 December 2023 10:55 AM

Two thousand one hundred units of fake Lego products were confiscated during an operation on Thursday.

An EFF banner in Tshwane. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News

[BY-ELECTION] EFF makes history with first-ever ward win in the Western Cape

8 December 2023 9:51 AM

Election Analyst Wayne Sussman dissects the surprising by-election results.

Stock image of a tap: Picture: Pixabay.com

Joburg Water battling with supply as demand rises, reservoir levels dwindle

8 December 2023 6:31 AM

Joburg Water said it continues to see a high water demand which is currently exceeding supply.

A Sassa card. Picture: OfficialSASSA/Twitter

SASSA gold cards not expiring in December, says Postbank

8 December 2023 6:24 AM

This follows rumours doing the rounds that the SASSA cards are expiring this December and beneficiaries will not be paid their social grants.

Screengrab of Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman from 30th anniversary video on YouTube. Picture: Youtube/screengrab

With just R2, help KFC & Gift of the Givers feed hungry kids this holiday season

7 December 2023 9:24 PM

KFC has partnered with Gift of the Givers to provide food to SA's hungry children, matching every customer's R2 donation this December - listen to Dr Imtiaz Sooliman's appeal.

Generic image of shopping centre interior @ petrunina/123rf.com

Consumer confidence falls to lowest for festive season in 20 years. Any wonder?

7 December 2023 8:57 PM

The festive season is unlikely to buoy the mood of under-pressure consumers, according to the latest FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index.

Copyright : Sergei Fuss /123rf

Why South Africa has become a major drug hub

7 December 2023 5:35 PM

South Africa is become a major player in the international drug scene.

A screengrab of SANDF chief, General Rudzani Maphwanya.

SANDF refutes claims of torture squads in army carrying out criminal activities

7 December 2023 1:00 PM

Last week, Open Secrets made claims it uncovered acts of torture, kidnapping and murders that were allegedly carried out by SANDF members dating back to 2019.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula addressed a media briefing at the party's Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg on 5 July 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

ANC owes 'R144 million and counting' says Ezulweni Investment's lawyer

7 December 2023 12:58 PM

ANC general secretary Fikile Mbalula said they were shocked by Ezulweni’s R102 million legal claim for services rendered in 2019.

