Police probing case of attempted murder after Morningside shooting





JOHANNESBURG - The police are investigating a case of attempted murder following a shooting incident that occurred on Coleraine Drive in Morningside earlier on Thursday.

Eyewitness News reported that a male victim was shot twice when armed men opened fire on his vehicle, in what is believed to have been a botched robbery.

Sources claim the victim may have been followed home from the bank as his wife managed to flee the vehicle unscathed and fled into their home carrying a bag of cash.

Police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the incident happened shortly after 9AM.

"It is reported that the victim was attacked and shot by approximately five unknown suspects, who were driving a silver grey Hyundai ix35. The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage."

