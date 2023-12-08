Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
[BY-ELECTION] EFF makes history with first-ever ward win in the Western Cape

8 December 2023 9:51 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
African National Congress ANC
by-elections
Economic Freedom Fighers

Election Analyst Wayne Sussman dissects the surprising by-election results.

John Perlman interviews Wayne Sussman, an election analyst.

On Thursday, South Africa held three by-elections in Saldanha Bay (Western Cape), KwaZulu-Natal (Mkhambathini in Umgungundlovu) and the North West (Gopane).

Two of the three elections were the result of the assassinations of previous ward councillors.

What they also had in common wasn't just the assassination, but they had survived previous assassination attempts.

Wayne Sussman, Election Analyst

These two public representatives, in different parts of the country, still paid the ultimate price.

Wayne Sussman, Election Analyst
An EFF banner in Tshwane. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News
An EFF banner in Tshwane. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News

RELATED: EFF hails Saldanha Bay by-election win, eyes future success in WC

Results:

Saldanha Bay

The EFF triumphed over the ANC with 57% while the ANC took home 43% of votes. It is the EFF's first-ever ward win in the Western Cape.

KwaZulu-Natal

The ANC (78%) won big, beating the EFF (15%) by 1164 votes.

North West:

Similarly to the 2021 results, the ANC took home 63% of votes compared to 62% in the previous elections.

The EFF, sitting at 20%, has now taken ANC seats in six provinces, according to Sussman.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




More from 702 Elections 2024

Alexandra township is situated next to the wealthy suburb of Sandton / Screenshot from The Conversation

SA worse off than we were pre-94? 'That's NOT true!' - Prof Steven Friedman

7 December 2023 12:37 PM

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says South Africa is in a much better place than it was 29 years ago. Prof Steven Friedman agrees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Human rights and social activist, co-founder of SECTION27, and founding co-editor of Maverick Citizen, Mark Heywood. Picture: markheywood.com

Activist Mark Heywood joins Roger Jardine to form new political platform

7 December 2023 10:28 AM

Heywood said this was an opportunity to get South Africa out of the hole it's in and to restore a vision of equality, dignity, human rights and anti-corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Over 50% of SA's eligible voters unhappy with country's democracy, so what now?

7 December 2023 10:28 AM

"Political discontent and disillusionment" were identified as the main reasons for electoral abstention according to a survey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Mavuso Msimang at The Gathering on the ANC's elective conference on 23 November 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/Eyewitness News

'ANC on verge of losing power' - Veteran Mavuso Msimang quits after 60 years

7 December 2023 10:25 AM

"Alas, despite these and other glimmering flashes of positivity, the ANC is on the verge of losing power."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Roger Jardine. Picture: Supplied.

Roger Jardine for President of South Africa! (Sorry, who?)

5 December 2023 11:47 AM

According to reports, the businessman and the DA met recently to talk about him being the face of the Multi-Party Charter For SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

ConCourt rules that independent candidates only need 1000 signatures to register

5 December 2023 10:14 AM

A partial victory for independent candidates, however, they need 90k votes to get a seat, while national parties only need 45k.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives outside Luthuli House where the ANC held a post-election celebration on 12 May 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President

30 November 2023 6:14 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng Premier and ANC provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: X/@Lesufi

Panyaza Lesufi’s call to write off Eskom debt is 'irreponsible' – Outa CEO

29 November 2023 9:27 AM

A video of Panyaza Lesufi promising to wipe out Eskom’s municipal debt is making the rounds on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

IFP puts late Mangosuthu Buthelezi on 2024 elections posters, ballot paper

27 November 2023 1:46 PM

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi passed away in September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

ANC wins KZN by-election by a landslide

24 November 2023 8:15 AM

The ANC scored a landslide victory in a recent by-election in KwaZulu Natal at the Imbali township in Msunduzi, uMgungundlovu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

