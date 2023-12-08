Brazil sends troops as Venezuela prepares to invade Guyana
Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.
Listen below.
Brazil's military is reinforcing its northern border due to rising tensions between its neighbours Venezuela and Guyana.
According to reports, this is a means to "guarantee the inviolability of the territory".
Venezuela recently announced its intention to invade Guyana so it can annexe the Essequibo area.
The oil-rich and gas-rich Essequibo region has been disputed for over 200 years, dating back to when it was a British colony.
Last week, the Venezuelan government staged a referendum in which it claims more than 95% of voters endorsed Essequibo as a Venezuelan territory.
It's not theirs... it shouldn't work like that.Adam Gilchrist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Brazil sends troops as Venezuela prepares to invade Guyana
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_196034590_word-war-made-of-cards-with-letters-on-gray-background-top-view.html
