The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
World

Brazil sends troops as Venezuela prepares to invade Guyana

8 December 2023 9:24 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Brazil
The World View
border control

The oil-rich and gas-rich Essequibo region has been disputed for over 200 years.

Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

Listen below.

Brazil's military is reinforcing its northern border due to rising tensions between its neighbours Venezuela and Guyana.

According to reports, this is a means to "guarantee the inviolability of the territory".

Venezuela recently announced its intention to invade Guyana so it can annexe the Essequibo area.

The oil-rich and gas-rich Essequibo region has been disputed for over 200 years, dating back to when it was a British colony.

Last week, the Venezuelan government staged a referendum in which it claims more than 95% of voters endorsed Essequibo as a Venezuelan territory.

Essequibo River / Wikimedia Commons: Dan Lundberg
Essequibo River / Wikimedia Commons: Dan Lundberg

It's not theirs... it shouldn't work like that.

Adam Gilchrist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Brazil sends troops as Venezuela prepares to invade Guyana




