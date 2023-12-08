[URC] 'We've got a horrible game plan but we have to win.' John Dobson, Stormers
John Maytham speaks to the Coach of the DHL Stormers, John Dobson about the team's performance during this United Rugby Championship (URC) season.
The Stormers' performance this URC season has not been fantastic, says Maytham.
Dobson says that the team is trying something new with training due to traveling schedules for away games.
Dobson mentions that the team trained a whole week with La Rochelle and Leicester Tigers as they've divided a week's program into two.
The team is set to head back to Mzansi for 'The Summer Sundowners' which kicks off next week.
The Summer Sundowners will feature top rugby and a party atmosphere for all four games as the DHL Stormers Faithful turn out in their numbers to have some fun in the sun with these match ups.
Saturday, 16 December
DHL Stormers v La Rochelle (Investec Champions Cup)
Kick-off: 3pm
Saturday, 23 December
DHL Stormers v Vodacom Bulls (Vodacom URC)
Kick-off: 7pm
Saturday, 30 December
DHL Stormers v Hollywoodbets Sharks (Vodacom URC)
Kick-off: 7pm
Saturday, 13 January
DHL Stormers v Sale Sharks (Investec Champions Cup)
Kick-off: 7.30pm
Dobson says the team might have to surrender the battle with Leicester Tigers to win the war against La Rochelle.
We've got a horrible game plan but if we can fight or even snatch up a bonus point then it'll be Christmas for us. But we can't negotiate with La Rochelle next week, we have to win at home. It's a bit different but it's good if we want to win the war. Our most important thing is to get to the play-offs.John Dobson, Coach - Stormers
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [URC] 'We've got a horrible game plan but we have to win.' John Dobson, Stormers
Source : Bertram Malgas/EWN
Athletes struggle with mental health issues too – sports psychologist
"Be emotionally present and be a safe space for the technical team and the athletes"Read More
CSA accepts inquiry findings on SA U19 captain David Teeger's Israel comments
The Palestine Solidarity Alliance made a formal complaint after Teeger dedicated the Rising Star Award that he won at the Jewish Achievers Awards ceremony to the state of Israel and Israel Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers.Read More
Local teen on fundraising drive to fulfill her dream of playing soccer in Europe
Gabriella Niemack (17) has been invited to take part in trials at AFC Bournemouth in March next year.Read More
Banyana qualifies for Wafcon, Janine Van Wyk makes history
Banyana Banyana will get to defend their title after a 2–0 win over Burkina Faso [3–1 on aggregate].Read More
[LISTEN] With money comes complacency - George Koumantarakis on local football
"Most of them are pretty happy earning good money here in SA, being a big fish in a small pond."Read More
Blitzboks wins record 5th straight Dubai 7s
The Blitzboks claimed a famous victory in the opening round of HSBC SVNS 2024 in Dubai.Read More
Renowned football agent Mike Makaab on tough decisions and what he has learnt
Legendary football agent Mike Makaab sits down with Robert Marawa.Read More
[PREVIEW] What to expect of this weekend’s Carling Cup knockout semi-finals
Stellenbosch FC take on Richards Bay while TS Galaxy will face AmaZulu.Read More
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance
The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media.Read More