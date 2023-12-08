Hawks confiscate fake Lego worth nearly R1m at Oriental City
JOHANNESBURG - Almost a million rands worth of counterfeit Lego items were seized by the Hawks in Oriental City in Centurion.
Two thousand one hundred units of fake Lego products were confiscated during an operation on Thursday.
It's understood that the identified premises had been on the authorities' radar for a while following a tip-off.
Hawks spokesperson, Katlego Mogale: "Toys and electronic games, equipment, computer games bearing Lego trademarks were found and confiscated from the premises display. On further investigations, multiple boxes of the same products packed on different aisles bearing Lego trademark were all seized."
#sapsHAWKS Search and seizure warrants were executed at the Oriental City, Old Johannesburg Road in Centurion, and at Queens Corner Shopping Centre in Queenswood on 07/12 in terms of the Counterfeit Goods Act. Toys and electronic games, equipment, computer games were seized to an… pic.twitter.com/xKZF8M95Y2' SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) December 8, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Hawks confiscate fake Lego worth nearly R1m at Oriental City
