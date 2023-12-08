Fresh hostage drama unfolding at Gold One Modder East mine





JOHANNESBURG - The Gold One Modder East operation in Springs has been struck by trouble again as a second hostage drama grips the mine.

Tensions ran high at the gold mine almost two months ago when a turf war between rival unions the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) saw hundreds of workers stuck underground for three days.

Workers wanted the company to scrap the closed shop agreement with NUM, paving the way for AMCU to organise at the mine.

A fresh dispute is reportedly currently unfolding at the gold mine.

Close to 500 workers are reportedly being held hostage in a shaft underground.

Sources at the mine have confirmed to Eyewitness News that the workers went down for the overnight shift on Thursday and have since failed to resurface.

The orchestrators of the latest hostage drama are unknown at this stage but the modus operandi appears similar to the previous dispute.

Earlier this week, mine management confirmed that it was in the process of concluding disciplinary hearings for all of the workers involved in the October hostage drama.

This means hundreds of jobs may be on the line.

The pending outcomes of the disciplinary process have now angered workers.

To add insult to injury, one of the mine’s in-house investigators was gunned down near his home this week.

He’s believed to have been a key part of the disciplinary process against workers.

