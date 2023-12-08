COP28: 'It's at the stage where things are heating up' – Bruce Whitfield
Bongani Bingwa catches up with The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield, who is at the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai.
The UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) is currently underway in one of the world's biggest oil-producing regions - Dubai.
Day eight of 12 and Whitfield says that this is the part where things start to 'heat up' for a lack of better words.
Delegates at each gathering have to demonstrate that they've made some progress in furthering their climate agenda.
By next week, there will be a broad agreement on the phasing out of fossil fuels around the world, he adds.
According to Whitfield, some form of agreement on tapering our use of fossil fuels will be a "tacit" acknowledgement that they're a huge contributor to the problem.
That in itself will be historic.Bruce Whitfield, Presenter - The Money Show
Going forward, he believes that we need to change the way in which we talk about climate change – it needs to be less about the actual change in climate, and morose about the consequences beyond temperatures rising.
RELATED: Putin arrives in the UAE, but gives COP28 a wide berth to talk oil
RELATED: From electric chopper to talk of 3° temperature rise - Bruce Whitfield at COP28
RELATED: COP28: 'The UAE is absolutely addicted to fossil fuels' - Bruce Whitfield
The one thing you learn spending a few days at COP is that there are no quick solutions to complex global issues.Bruce Whitfield, Presenter - The Money Show
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : @DXBMediaOffice/Twitter
More from World
Brazil sends troops as Venezuela prepares to invade Guyana
The oil-rich and gas-rich Essequibo region has been disputed for over 200 years.Read More
COP28: 'You can tell we're on the edge of change,see all the oil producers here'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews delegates at the COP28 climate change conference in Dubai - 'the amount of innovation that's going into making the world a cleaner place is just phenomenal'Read More
Putin arrives in the UAE, but gives COP28 a wide berth to talk oil
The UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) is currently underway in one of the world's biggest oil-producing regions - Dubai.Read More
Fossil CO₂ emissions hit record high yet again in 2023
Despite a clear link between carbon pollution and the climate crisis, emissions continue to rise.Read More
[WATCH] Iran launches animals into space as it awakens bid for human missions
Iran has on numerous occasions announced successful launches of satellites and other spacecraft.Read More
IDF surrounds home of Hamas leader: 'Only a matter of time before we get him'
"His house is not a fortress, and he can escape, but it’s only a matter of time before we get to him,” said Israeli PM Netanyahu.Read More
COP28: 'Every country is at risk. Change is too slow' - Bruce Whitfield
The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) is underway in the UAE.Read More
From electric chopper to talk of 3° temperature rise - Bruce Whitfield at COP28
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is at the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai - he gets updates from FlyNow Aviation's Yvonne Winter and the ESG managing executive at Absa CIB, Msizi Khoza.Read More
Tokyo taxi driver arrested for ‘maliciously’ killing a pigeon
A man has been arrested after being accused of deliberately killing a bird.Read More