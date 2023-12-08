COP28: 'It's at the stage where things are heating up' – Bruce Whitfield





Bongani Bingwa catches up with The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield, who is at the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai.

The UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) is currently underway in one of the world's biggest oil-producing regions - Dubai.

Day eight of 12 and Whitfield says that this is the part where things start to 'heat up' for a lack of better words.

Delegates at each gathering have to demonstrate that they've made some progress in furthering their climate agenda.

By next week, there will be a broad agreement on the phasing out of fossil fuels around the world, he adds.

According to Whitfield, some form of agreement on tapering our use of fossil fuels will be a "tacit" acknowledgement that they're a huge contributor to the problem.

That in itself will be historic. Bruce Whitfield, Presenter - The Money Show

Going forward, he believes that we need to change the way in which we talk about climate change – it needs to be less about the actual change in climate, and morose about the consequences beyond temperatures rising.

The one thing you learn spending a few days at COP is that there are no quick solutions to complex global issues. Bruce Whitfield, Presenter - The Money Show

