COP28: Why we’re not moving away from fossil fuels quick enough





Despite the ongoing rollout of renewable energy sources in every major economy, over 60% of this year’s global electricity so far has been produced using fossil fuels, according to Ember’s Global Electricity Review 2023. This is one of the important topics being discussed at COP28, hosted in Dubai this year.

To give us more insight into the global need to transition to more renewable energy sources and some of the challenges that South Africa faces in moving away from using fossil fuels, Motheo Khoaripe hosts David Le Page, Founder of Fossil Free South Africa.

Listen to the full conversation below.

The major problem that we face is the continued entrenched financial, economic and cultural power of the fossil fuel industry. David Le Page, Founder, Fossil Free South Africa

Developing countries are well in their right to point to the developed world and say you should be helping fund this transition and paying a lot more to do so. Even if we don’t get funding from the developed world, its still in our immediate and direct financial interest to embrace this transition as fast as we possibly can David Le Page, Founder, Fossil Free South Africa

