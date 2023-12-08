Senior Eskom execs backing Dan Marokane for CEO job





JOHANNESBURG - Senior executives at Eskom have put their weight behind Dan Marokane, the man tipped to take over as CEO of the power utility.

Several sources within Eskom, including executives, have told Eyewitness News that Marokane is without a doubt a suitable candidate to head the embattled SOE.

His praise stems from the fact that he knows the ins and outs of Eskom, having previously held the position of chief commercial officer and group executive between 2010 and 2015.

When it comes to qualifications, Marokane, the current group executive of Tongaat Hulett, seems to tick all the boxes.

An MSc in petroleum engineering from the University of London, a BSc in chemical engineering and Masters of Business Administration and finance electives from the University of Cape Town, and a diploma in earth science and engineering from London's Imperial College.

But while Marokane has been named as the front-runner for the position, a special Cabinet sitting on Friday will deliberate on who is the right person for the job, with the names of two other candidates, who are not known at this stage, thrown into the mix.

Eskom has been without an official CEO since the departure of Andre de Ruyter in February.

News of De Ruyter’s departure in December last year was followed by a wave of controversy, with the former CEO calling out two ministers for interfering in the affairs of Eskom.

His departure and subsequent relocation to the United States, where he is currently a senior lecturer at Yale University, was followed by his tell-all-book, Truth to power, where he laid bare the challenges he faced when taking up the job of Eskom CEO in 2020.

Calib Cassim has been acting in the role of Eskom CEO since De Ruyter’s departure.

A qualified chartered accountant, Cassim is the general manager for financial planning and economic regulation at Eskom, responsible for price application for electricity prices to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA).

