[WATCH] Rice water on your face? TikTok's viral DIY skincare toner surpRICEs
Clarence Ford speaks to Karen Bester, Medical Trainer at Lamelle about the viral rice water toner. Listen below.
This TikTok trend is going viral...
Influencers and digital content creators are swearing by it, and the #ricewater hashtag has surpassed 800 million views on TikTok (and counting), so it comes as no surprise that people all over the world are trying it themselves.
Videos showing how to make, store and apply the DIY toner are what people are viewing, saving and sharing.
@glowjourney How i didn’t know about this trick?! #ricetoner #ricewater #koreanskincaretips #koreanskincare #skincare #CapCut ♬ Feather - Sped Up - Sabrina Carpenter
@cwystall 🍚🌾 korean rice water toner >> @I’m From Rice #koreantoner #amazonbeauty #ricewaterforskin #ricewater #koreanskincare #milkytoner #imfrom #ricetoner #jeonsomi ♬ Fast Forward - 전소미
@nyeguono Fermented Rice extract as an ingredient did my skin wonders, so naturally i was happy to include a toner that contained it🌾🍚 Thank you @bywishtrend @Wishtrend TV @imfrom @I'm from Việt Nam for gifting me this product 💕 #glowingskin #glowingskincare #ricewaterforskin #riceforskincare #glowuptips #skincaretips #RiceWater #Milkytoner #KoreanSkincare #Imfrom #Ricetoner #imfromricetoner ♬ Angel - Halle
@mamalindacooks Replying to @JK I always cleanse my face first ➡️ fermented rice water ➡️ moisturizer. Will post my full skincare routine soon! Fermented Rice Water recipe & related videos are now on my playlist “Rice Water” including: (1) Full step-by-step recipe (2) Duet with @dr.ljmaxfield (3) Tips on reducing smell (4) 4 Ways of how I use it Please check them out and follow me for more! Fermented rice water is rich in antioxidants, provides UV protection, helps skin barrier, soothes irritation/inflammation and reduces dark spots. If this is your first time making fermented rice water, I recommend lightly ferment it by leaving it in room temperature for 1 -2 days, then keep in the fridge and use it up within 2 weeks. #fermentedricewate #ricewater #ricewaterforskin #ricewaterskincare #homemadeskincare #skincarediy #naturalskincare #naturalskincarethatworks #asianskincarea #asianskin ♬ Theme From A Summer Place - Percy Faith
@fenfensaga Replying to @ we can use orange peel for ferment rice, kombucha, citrus cleaner, flavor booster for cooking, and a lot more ✨ #zerowaste #naturalway #koreanglassskin #ricewater #ricetoner #fermentedrice #diyricewater #kbeautyskincare #ricewatertoner #howtomakericewater ♬ virgo - Jadu Jadu
The trend involves using the drained water of fermented rice to tone your face and stems from Korean beauty trends
Bester says while she isn't well-researched around the benefits of this method, she knows that the probiotics released from fermented rice water may help with the general health of your skin.
Bester admits that this trend is "intriguing" but "pure conjecture."
Bester notes that there are many beauty trends in Eastern skincare regimes which typically uses 'natural' ingredients.
Using fermented rice water to tone your face may hydrate your skin since carbohydrates like rice has hydrating molecules while it may also give anti-oxidant and exfoliating properties - but there is not enough research on this to dismiss or recommend this trend to others, says Bester.
I would be cautious and I won't suggest or dismiss the trend because we haven't researched this and I wouldn't recommend it especially for people with acne or hyper pigmentation.Karen Bester, Medical Trainer - Lamelle
Bester also gives the following skincare advice...
My advice is, if you have good skin, look after it with a sunscreen and a moisturizer. If you have a challenge with your skin - go and see a specialist in skincare so they can help you with what's best for your skin type. Skin is the biggest organ so it's important to look it and not grab on to any kind of trend or thing and shove it onto your skin, be cautious of what you add into your skincare routine - and if you don't know - ask.Karen Bester, Medical Trainer - Lamelle
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Rice water on your face? TikTok's viral DIY skincare toner surpRICEs
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/0_McYfdyEDA
