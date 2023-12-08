How to give your pet a pawsitively purrfect festive season





The holiday season is almost upon us and the search for gifts and gadgets to place under the tree for friends and loved ones is in full swing. But let’s pawse to consider our four-legged family members.

But because our furry friends are not 100% human, there are some rules to follow when it comes to surprising them with gifts, toys and treats.

When choosing gifts, toys and treats, make sure:

• Nothing poses a choking hazards.

• The gift doesn't utilise anything that can be harmful to your animal.

• Chocolate, raisins and mince pies are off limits.

• If you’re buying a cute Christmas outfit or anything to be worn, make sure the fabric is light and soft and the garment is the right size so your pet remains comfortable.

So, what do you gift the loyalist and cutest member of your family? Here are some ideas to fit every budget...

1) Advent calendar

Nothing screams Christmas quite as loudly as an advent calendar. And as excitement mounts with the daily treat and countdown, why not include your pet in all the fun.

Advent calendars that are healthy and appropriate for dogs and cats are widely available and come at a range of prices from R89 to R450.

Our top picks include those below, available from Absolute Pets (R38.50 - R89), Woolworths (R99), and Takealot (R450).

Image source: supplied

2) Rosewood Aromadog calm feeling dog

We all know how stressful the holidays can get. And don’t think your pets are immune to all that. Aromadog calm toys can help soothe separation anxiety and hyperactivity.

Made with a lavender blend of 100% therapeutic grade essential oils to help calm your dog. It releases aroma with each play and squeak.

What’s better is that you can buy these products from TEARS Animal Rescue for R220 which means you’re supporting a good cause at the same time.

Image: supplied

3) Xiaomi smart pet water fountain

Designed to keep both dogs and cats hydrated on those hot Summer days without you having to worry about filling their bowl.

The Xiaomi Smart Pet Water Fountain is the coolest way to keep your pets coming back for more clean filtered water. This fountain mimics a mountain stream, offering clean and oxygenated water. With its quiet-running operation, it won’t disrupt your peaceful home.

Plus, it’s smart home connected, allowing you to monitor and control the fountain with ease.

It’s a refreshing and fun drinking experience for your beloved pets. Available from Yuppiechef at R1,399 including delivery.

Image source: supplied

4) Designer duds

When it comes to keeping your pet looking as stylish as you are, Hugo Boss is the latest in a string of fashion houses to bring out its line of designer duds for dogs.

If you are willing to fork out for the hefty price tag, your pet can flaunt a BOSS t-shirt or jacket (R965 – R1750), and have a matching collapsible dog bowl with zip-up case ready to go anywhere you do (R1650).

5) Rex raised bed with cover

While the rest of the family is enjoying a day outdoors, this is the perfect way to keep your best friend close by – and comfortable.

The raised bed allows air to circulate beneath your dog whilst the sunshade keeps the sun off your dog.

Perfect for the garden or on days out, this bed has a lightweight, durable steel frame and a comfortable, waterproof fabric that withstands the changeable African weather.

It is super portable so you can take it anywhere. Available from Absolute Pets for R679.

Image: supplied

6) Paw and nose balm

This Posh Pets Paw and Nose Balm for Pets from Woolies is gently fragranced and helps soothe dry paws and noses.

At R59.99 it’s a useful and affordable stocking stuffer for your pet and will come in especially handy during Summer when the heat can cause dry and cracked paw pads that need an extra dose of moisture.

Image: supplied

7) Zee.Dog harness, collar and leash

The Zee.Dog Adjustable Air Mesh Harness is a lightweight, breathable mesh chest harness that's soft on your dog’s fur and fully adjustable around the neck and girth.

The buckle is built with a 4-point locking system for extra safety and has a D-ring for leash attachment.

Pair it with a Zee.Dog collar and lead in a range of funky colours and patterns and you will have one happy walker! Available from Absolute Pets, from R95-R299.

Image: supplied

8) Loubitoy shoe squeaker dog toy

Yes you read that correctly. For the ultimate in pooch pampering, treat your pup to a stylish squeaker toy - meticulously detailed to resemble a signature Christian Louboutin high-top sneaker, complete with spikes, red sole, and all.

Currently on sale (marked down 40%) at Nordstrom (ships to SA), this trendy toy will set you back R2,971.52. But your dog will be the envy of all the others in the park.

Image: supplied

9) Christmas pupcakes

Not sure about you but we love munching on mince pies while Boney M is on in the background.

However, we know that’s not healthy for our furry friends so why not get your canine companion in the holiday spirit with a pack of Festive Pupcakes!

This delicious biscuit is made with high-quality ingredients that are safe for your dog.

Made in a fun cupcake shape with tasty dog-friendly icing, these pupcakes are sure to leave them drooling and wanting more.

Available from Absolute Pets for R49.

Image: supplied

10) A holiday with you

Let’s be honest – there’s little more your pet wants than quality time alone with you and lots of love. So, if you’re looking for the ultimate gift why not explore one of South Africa’s many pet-friendly holiday destinations and make memories to treasure forever. Here are a few of our suggestions:

www.bokrivier.co.za

www.barkingbeachcottage.com

www.thefarmhousehotel.com

www.stone-hill.co.za

www.kwathabisile.co.za

www.antbear.co.za

www.elpis.co.za

www.beachmusic.co.za

www.rpa-hotels.com

Image source: supplied

11) Donation to animal welfare

Finally, if you and your pet are fortunate enough to be financially secure this Christmas, perhaps consider donating to those in need in lieu of – or in addition to – a lavish gift. For several organisations doing remarkable work to feed, rescue, rehome and rehabilitate animals, as little as R100 can make the world of difference.

If this appeals to you, here are some options:

Animal Welfare Society of South Africa - https://awscape.org.za/

Cape of Good Hope SPCA - https://capespca.co.za/

Animal Anti-Cruelty League - https://www.aacl.co.za/

St Francis Animal Rescue - https://www.stfrancisanimalrescue.org/

This article first appeared on KFM : How to give your pet a pawsitively purrfect festive season