The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Lifestyle

From England to Iraq, 702 brings the South African diaspora a piece of home

8 December 2023 4:54 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
702
702 Talk Radio
South African expats

Regardless of where we are in the world, there is always something that draws us to home.

Clement Manyathela hosts 702 listeners living abroad.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below)

There is something about home that makes South Africa unlike anywhere else in the world.

This means that when people move or follow opportunities elsewhere in the world, many of them never lose their love for home, and interest in what is going on.

This becomes clear when we see how many listeners from elsewhere in the world still tune in to 702, for a daily dose of familiarity.

Heidi Kruger has been living in the Netherlands and says she listens to the station every single day, from Africa Melane in the morning right the way to John Perlman in the evening.

The whole day I have you guys in my ears.

Heidi Kruger, 702 listener in the Netherlands
© rawpixel/123rf.com
© rawpixel/123rf.com

She says that listening to what is happening back in South Africa makes her feel like she is at home.

Another listener living in England and says he always listens to 702 on his commute, and would love to come back home someday.

From Monza, to Ireland, to Iraq, the South African diaspora spreads far and wide, but 702 always brings them home.

From the morning to Sunset, I am always plugged into 702.

702 listener living in Nigeria



