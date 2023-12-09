Step away from the trifle! How to be mindful of your eating over the holidays
For most of us, regardless of religion or no religion, culture or background food plays a huge role during festive occasions.
But what if you are someone who really struggles with moderation when it comes to food and the festive season?
For many of us it becomes an excuse to over indulge, often leaving us feeling guilty.
One thing that can help, say experts, is mindful eating.
This means being aware of what and how much you're eating, even when surrounded by tempting treats.
The biggest challenge is to find time to eat in a manner that's not rushed. Time is always the biggest challenge as we always have a grab and go attitude. Find a schedule that's going to work and plan your meal.Omy Naidoo, founder of Nutrition Wellness Dieticians
Eating with smaller plates means you can eat less calories. This helps with weight loss. Slow down and savour each bite. Drink water between bites as this can also signal the effect that you're full.Omy Naidoo, founder of Nutrition Wellness Dieticians
Naidoo cautions against abstinence of food items, as this leads to the unconscious, negative labeling of foods.
If I say you can't have water today, all you're going to do is think of that water.Omy Naidoo, founder of Nutrition Wellness Dieticians
The message here is you can have any food you desire. The trick is portion size, frequency, how you prepare it and if you can do movement afterwards to burn off those calories.I'd advocate for more moderation in the diet and less labelling of food as good and bad.Omy Naidoo, founder of Nutrition Wellness Dieticians
Naidoo has some tips for mindful eating. -Avoid technology, as this distracts you from signalling that you're full. -Set out meal times during the day and only eat when you feel hungry -Create a food journal and jot down what you're consumed at the end of the day.
Scroll up for the full conversation.
