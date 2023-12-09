Ready for some childhood nostalgia? The Sound of Music returns to the stage

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
See full line-up
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Here's a trifling fact. The iconic trifle isn't even a South African dessert! Food anthropologist, Dr Anna Trapido on the heritage of trifle and what to expect from Waterfall City Courtyard Hotel’s trifle and... 9 December 2023 1:49 PM
How to talk to your child about their report card Seasoned educator with 30 year experience, Tammy Letcher on how to make best use of your child’s school report as a feedback tool,... 9 December 2023 12:36 PM
Avoid 'Janu-worry' with these financial tips Sara-Jayne speaks to Benay Sager, the chairperson of the National Debt Counsellors’ Association about how to navigate festive seas... 9 December 2023 10:13 AM
View all Local
[BY-ELECTION] EFF makes history with first-ever ward win in the Western Cape Election Analyst Wayne Sussman dissects the surprising by-election results. 8 December 2023 9:51 AM
Ezulweni Investments' attorney calls ANC debt 'chump change' The attorney representing Ezulweni Investments in its litigation against the ANC said if the ruling party had in excess of R1.2 bi... 7 December 2023 10:41 AM
Activist Mark Heywood joins Roger Jardine to form new political platform Heywood said this was an opportunity to get South Africa out of the hole it's in and to restore a vision of equality, dignity, hum... 7 December 2023 10:28 AM
View all Politics
Senior Eskom execs backing Dan Marokane for CEO job Several sources within Eskom, including executives, have told Eyewitness News that Marokane is without a doubt a suitable candidat... 8 December 2023 1:20 PM
With just R2, help KFC & Gift of the Givers feed hungry kids this holiday season KFC has partnered with Gift of the Givers to provide food to SA's hungry children, matching every customer's R2 donation this Dece... 7 December 2023 9:24 PM
Consumer confidence falls to lowest for festive season in 20 years. Any wonder? The festive season is unlikely to buoy the mood of under-pressure consumers, according to the latest FNB/BER Consumer Confidence I... 7 December 2023 8:57 PM
View all Business
December blues? Beat the year-end fatigue with these energy tips Nutritional Consultant, Health & wellness expert and Founder of VDA Nutrition, Vanessa Ascencao on the most effective vitamins for... 9 December 2023 1:18 PM
Step away from the trifle! How to be mindful of your eating over the holidays Every Saturday morning, the Weekend Breakfast Show focuses on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career... 9 December 2023 8:51 AM
From England to Iraq, 702 brings the South African diaspora a piece of home Regardless of where we are in the world, there is always something that draws us to home. 8 December 2023 4:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
[URC] 'We've got a horrible game plan but we have to win.' John Dobson, Stormers Coach Dobson also says that the most important thing for the team is to get to the play-offs and win on home ground next week. 8 December 2023 10:13 AM
Athletes struggle with mental health issues too – sports psychologist "Be emotionally present and be a safe space for the technical team and the athletes" 7 December 2023 3:57 PM
CSA accepts inquiry findings on SA U19 captain David Teeger's Israel comments The Palestine Solidarity Alliance made a formal complaint after Teeger dedicated the Rising Star Award that he won at the Jewish A... 7 December 2023 12:39 PM
View all Sport
Ready for some childhood nostalgia? The Sound of Music returns to the stage Sara-Jayne is joined in studio by cast members of the much-anticipated revival tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic musical, “T... 9 December 2023 11:46 AM
Woman files lawsuit alleging Sean 'Diddy' Combs raped her when she was 17 In a fourth lawsuit filed against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, a woman alleges he raped her when she was 17. 7 December 2023 8:45 AM
What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list New streaming data from Spotify reveals which song and artist takes first place when it comes to Christmas jingles. 6 December 2023 2:25 PM
View all Entertainment
UFOs: how astronomers are searching the sky for alien probes near Earth Astronomers are regularly searching for proof of life on other planets. 8 December 2023 3:25 PM
Dimming the sun could help mitigate climate crisis - Dr Peter Irvine (UCL) It might seem like a crazy idea, but it is not impossible. 8 December 2023 12:23 PM
COP28: 'It's at the stage where things are heating up' – Bruce Whitfield By next week, there will be a broad agreement on the phasing out of fossil fuels around the world. 8 December 2023 11:47 AM
View all World
4 east African countries are going for nuclear power – why this is a bad idea Nuclear power may not be the solution for the continent's energy needs. 8 December 2023 11:48 AM
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen. 4 December 2023 12:37 PM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
View all Africa
Credit life insurance: Check age cut-off in your policy before a claim is denied Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a client who took out a home loan and credit life insurance with her mother, and the stres... 7 December 2023 7:52 PM
MANDY WIENER: Political hubris scares off investors, making us all poorer South Africa is struggling to attract foreign investment. You can feel the randelas in your pocket shrinking, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 December 2023 6:42 AM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Ready for some childhood nostalgia? The Sound of Music returns to the stage

9 December 2023 11:46 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
The Sound of Music
Musical
Artscape
Craig Urbani

Sara-Jayne is joined in studio by cast members of the much-anticipated revival tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic musical, “The Sound of Music” which begins at the Artscape on 14 December 2023.
sound-of-musicjpg

One of the world’s best loved musicals returns to South Africa this month.

Pieter Toerien, with Cape Town Opera, presents the much-anticipated revival tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic musical, “The Sound of Music”.

The story is based on the memoir of the real-life Maria von Trapp, and follows a young nun-in-training who serves as governess to the seven children of Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy back to the household following the death of his wife. It’s set against the backdrop of the start of the Second World War.

The original stage production won six Tony awards, including Best Musical, and was then adapted into the five-time Oscar-winning film, which went on to become the most successful movie musical of all time.

Performances of the show begin at the Artscape Opera House on 14 December 2023.

Television and theatre legend Craig Urbani takes the role of Captain von Trapp and Brittany Smith plays the iconic role of Maria.

For both actors, the magnitude of their roles was immense.

It's a privilege to play this incredible character. It's really hitting home just how amazing the show is. The way it's written and packaged. I've played this character before but it's a real honour.

Craig Urbani, lead actor

It's a wonderful journey to play as an actor. You meet him and find he's militant and strict, and won't open himself to vulnerability. After two hours, you start to peel away and the audience starts to warm to him. And that's what love does.

Craig Urbani, lead actor

I was telling my mother the other day I was 6 or 7 years old that one day I would sing the role of Maria...not knowing that years later, I would be portraying this role on stage.

Brittany Smith, lead actress

In grade four or five, we did The Sound of Music and I thought I'd have a chance to play Maria. But they took someone else who could play the guitar and I was so grumpy. Here I am living a dream and I'm so thankful I get to share the stage with these wonderful actors.

Brittany Smith, lead actress

The Sound of Music is filled with many iconic scenes and moments that will leave you laughing or tearing up.

For Smith, her favourite scene is when Maria finally gives into her feelings for Captain Von Trap.

It's the realisation of her pledging her life to God and that she can still love a man even if she loves God. It's the transition from girl to woman which is so profound.

Brittany Smith, lead actress

For me, it's when Captain Von Trapp is standing there angry and hears the children singing. He can't help but start singing. It's so beautiful and moving.

Craig Urbani, lead actor

Tickets are available here.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ready for some childhood nostalgia? The Sound of Music returns to the stage




9 December 2023 11:46 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
The Sound of Music
Musical
Artscape
Craig Urbani

More from Entertainment

Musician and producer, Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Shamsuddin Muhammad

Woman files lawsuit alleging Sean 'Diddy' Combs raped her when she was 17

7 December 2023 8:45 AM

In a fourth lawsuit filed against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, a woman alleges he raped her when she was 17.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Marriah Carey declares that's it's officially Christmas time. Image Credit: Mariah Carey/Twitter

What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list

6 December 2023 2:25 PM

New streaming data from Spotify reveals which song and artist takes first place when it comes to Christmas jingles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prime Circle parts ways with Ross Learmonth. Photo: Supplied

Prime Circle and frontman Ross Learmonth part ways

6 December 2023 11:17 AM

“With a heavy heart, we bid Ross farewell, extending our best wishes for success in all his future endeavours.”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nelly and Ashanti are expecting their first baby. Photo: Instagram/ashanti (screenshot)

Baby on board! Ashanti and Nelly expecting their first child together

6 December 2023 8:51 AM

The pair sparked pregnancy rumours after attending an event on the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Dashing Through the Snow' is available to stream on Disney +. Photo: YouTube/Walt Disney Studios (screenshot)

Six NEW holiday movies to stream this December

5 December 2023 2:04 PM

Grab the snacks and popcorn, we have the perfect list of Christmas movies to stream this December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Brenda Lee. Picture: Supplied/Alexa King Stone

Old Christmas song hits number one, 65 years after its release

5 December 2023 12:38 PM

Brenda Lee's 'Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree' is making history 65 years after the song’s release.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to be released in 2025. Photo: YouTube/GameSpot (screenshot)

[WATCH] Official Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) trailer leaks a day early

5 December 2023 9:53 AM

GTA VI will be released in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mo Flava sits down with Lloyiso on My First Hit. Photo: 947

[WATCH] Lloyiso focusses less on fame, more on music

4 December 2023 1:48 PM

Mo Flava interviews Lloyiso about his journey from Idols SA to the international stage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Family Switch' is available to stream on Netflix. Photo: YouTube/Netflix (screenshot)

[PREVIEW] Netflix’s 'Family Switch' puts a festive spin on 'Freaky Friday'

4 December 2023 11:50 AM

Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms star in Netflix's festive family comedy, 'Family Switch'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Musician Sho Madjozi performs at Vivionation lifestyle festival in Johannesburg. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.

Sho Madjozi's colourful hair range sells out in hours

4 December 2023 10:33 AM

Sparkle Braids is an instant hit!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Fresh hostage drama unfolding at Gold One Modder East mine

Local

Senior Eskom execs backing Dan Marokane for CEO job

Business Local

Hawks confiscate fake Lego worth nearly R1m at Oriental City

Local

EWN Highlights

Only visit beaches with lifeguards, appeals NSRI to beachgoers

9 December 2023 4:23 PM

'Purpose is to serve not satisfy stomachs': Mashatile at anti-corruption summit

9 December 2023 3:32 PM

‘It takes time’: Nurse says some colleagues still not healed from Boksburg blast

9 December 2023 2:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA