Nonn Botha
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
How to talk to your child about their report card

9 December 2023 12:36 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
academic year
school report

Seasoned educator with 30 year experience, Tammy Letcher on how to make best use of your child’s school report as a feedback tool, and how to talk to your child about their report card.
report-cardjpg

The end of the last school term is a nerve-wrecking time for pupils as they anxiously await their final results.

The pressure of having to excel academically often weighs heavy on pupils.

At the same time, many parents struggle with how to speak to a child that has not performed well or worst case, has failed the year.

Seasoned educator with 30 year experience, Tammy Letcher shares some advice on how to make best use of your child’s school report as a feedback tool and how to talk to your child about their report card.

As parents we tend to fixate on the little things. The report is not the be all and end all. You have to mindful not to fixate on the report that only counts. In the world we live in today, we don't just need hard skills but also soft skills.

Tammy Letcher, seasoned educator

Don't just look at the marks but look at what the teacher has said about the child's character. For example, it could be things like resolving conflict. It's about having an overall view of the child and not just the academics.

Tammy Letcher, seasoned educator

Letcher says it's all about changing the language parents use and providing positive affirmation to the child.

Ask them what are the things we can celebrate? What did not go well and what can you do to make things improve. If you approach it as a team, it becomes about the 'we' and not the 'you'. The approach with a child of any age is absolutely paramount.

Tammy Letcher, seasoned educator

Scroll up for the full interview.





