Manhunt underway following Boksburg cash-in-transit heist





JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for a gang of at least 12 cash-in-transit robbers that pulled off a brazen heist in Boksburg on Saturday.

A cash van was targeted near the Griffiths off-ramp on the N12 in the East Rand.

It's understood the group of unknown gunmen used explosives to bomb the armoured vehicle and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The police's Athlenda Mathe said the gang fled the scene in three BMWs.

"We are making an appeal to communities to be on the lookout for 2 BMWs - a white X5 with registration HY55HF GP and a silver BMW X2 with registration KN47KK GP. We have mobilised all our maximum resources to trace and apprehend these heavily armed suspects."

