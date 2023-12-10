How to eat and be merry while maintaining healthy habits this festive season





Gugs Mhlungu spoke to registered dietician and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa, Nelile Nxumalo.

Listen to their conversation in the audio clip below.

It's important to actually enjoy the food that is around the table, but we also have to be mindful of the way that we eat over the festive season. Nelile Nxumalo, Dietician

Picture: Pixabay

The festive season has arrived, bringing with it an abundance of delicious treats that we don't typically consume throughout the year.

With a greater variety of food options available than usual, it's easy to overindulge.

Nxumalo says we MUST enjoy all the good food this time of year has to offer while still maintaining a healthy balance in our eating habits.

Nxumalo advises that we:

1. Eat breakfast or a healthy snack before Christmas lunch later in the day. The last thing you want to do is approach that feast on an empty stomach which can lead to you being hungry and overeating.

2. Due to the many food options, you should go easy on some of the carbs and instead fill up your plate with more salads and vegetables.

3. Try not to always keep food around the house that is high in sugar and fat content. You want to make sure that your access to those things is limited.