Port backlog likely to impact product availability across SADC region: NCRF





JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa continues to count the cost of the congested cargo at the Durban port, the National Clothing Retail Federation (NCRF) said the impact on supply chains is starting to be felt beyond South African borders.

An estimated 70,000 containers, some heavily laden with festive season goods, have been stuck at the port.

The retail federation’s Michael Lawrence said some countries in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, which rely heavily on goods imported through local ports, may experience empty shelves this Christmas season due to logistical backlogs.

"We recognise there'll be an impact in terms of product availability across the board, the consumer confidence here and what happens here has a substantive impact on whole of SADC region."

