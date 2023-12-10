What are the tax consequences when cancelling your retirement annuity?
Gugs Mhlungu interviewed certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse.
Listen to their conversation in the audio clip below.
If you want to cancel your retirement annuity before it matures, you are going to face some tax consequences.
Roelofse explains that a retirement annuity is a long-term tax-free savings account that you can only convert into a pension at the earliest age of 55.
Roelofse breaks down the implications of cancelling your retirement annuity:
- Retirement annuities offer tax-exempt returns, resulting in higher compounding returns in the future. Cancelling a retirement annuity means giving up on future growth.
- Retirement annuity contributions lower your taxable income and tax bracket. Stopping contributions means no future tax deductions and higher taxes.
- Cancelling an annuity disrupts retirement income and erodes financial stability.
For more information on the consequences of cancelling a retirement annuity, visit Roelofse's blog.
If you decide to cancel it, the value of that particular retirement annuity stays within the fund and all that you are doing now is not contributing to it any further.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
By stopping it, you're kicking out all that lovely compounding growth that would have happened with all those exempt returns.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
You can cancel, but you can't get the money. You can only access the retirement annuity at the minimum age of 55.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
To make sound financial decisions, it is recommended to seek advice from a financial advisor.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_63736780_retirement-planning-a-finance-money-calculator-notes-calculator-top-view-work.html
More from Lifestyle
How to eat and be merry while maintaining healthy habits this festive season
With a greater variety of food options available than usual, it's easy to overindulge during the holiday season.Read More
December blues? Beat the year-end fatigue with these energy tips
Nutritional Consultant, Health & wellness expert and Founder of VDA Nutrition, Vanessa Ascencao on the most effective vitamins for boosting energy levels now that most people are struggling with year-end fatigue.Read More
Step away from the trifle! How to be mindful of your eating over the holidays
Every Saturday morning, the Weekend Breakfast Show focuses on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Omy Naidoo, a registered dietician and founder of Nutrition Wellness Dieticians about the importance of mindful eating during the festive season.Read More
From England to Iraq, 702 brings the South African diaspora a piece of home
Regardless of where we are in the world, there is always something that draws us to home.Read More
How to give your pet a pawsitively purrfect festive season
T'is the season to spoil your four-legged family members too.Read More
How electroconvulsive therapy heals the brain
There have been new insights into ECT, a stigmatized yet highly effective treatment for depressionRead More
[WATCH] Rice water on your face? TikTok's viral DIY skincare toner surpRICEs
Karen Bester, Medical Trainer at Lamelle weighs in on the trending DIY rice water toner going viral on TikTok.Read More
[WARNING] Stormy weather expected across SA, potential flooding in W Cape
The South African Weather Service is warning of heavy and disruptive rainfall over the weekend.Read More
Offices will look like coffee shops in near future - workplace design consultant
Digital nomads move from country to country, city to city, working on the go and taking their 'office' with them.Read More