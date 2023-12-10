What are the tax consequences when cancelling your retirement annuity?





Gugs Mhlungu interviewed certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse.

Listen to their conversation in the audio clip below.

If you want to cancel your retirement annuity before it matures, you are going to face some tax consequences.

Roelofse explains that a retirement annuity is a long-term tax-free savings account that you can only convert into a pension at the earliest age of 55.

Roelofse breaks down the implications of cancelling your retirement annuity:

Retirement annuities offer tax-exempt returns, resulting in higher compounding returns in the future. Cancelling a retirement annuity means giving up on future growth.

Retirement annuity contributions lower your taxable income and tax bracket. Stopping contributions means no future tax deductions and higher taxes.

Cancelling an annuity disrupts retirement income and erodes financial stability.

For more information on the consequences of cancelling a retirement annuity, visit Roelofse's blog.

If you decide to cancel it, the value of that particular retirement annuity stays within the fund and all that you are doing now is not contributing to it any further. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

By stopping it, you're kicking out all that lovely compounding growth that would have happened with all those exempt returns. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

You can cancel, but you can't get the money. You can only access the retirement annuity at the minimum age of 55. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

To make sound financial decisions, it is recommended to seek advice from a financial advisor.