Woman (60) arrested over R3m worth of stolen City Power property

Siyaxoxa ku702 with Siyabonga Motha
21:00 - 22:00
Siyaxoxa ku702 with Siyabonga Motha
21:00 - 22:00
21:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
Manhunt underway following Boksburg cash-in-transit heist Police are searching for a gang of at least 12 suspects who targeted a cash van near the Griffiths off-ramp on the N12 in the East... 10 December 2023 9:03 AM
Here's a trifling fact. The iconic trifle isn't even a South African dessert! Food anthropologist, Dr Anna Trapido on the heritage of trifle and what to expect from Waterfall City Courtyard Hotel’s trifle and... 9 December 2023 1:49 PM
How to talk to your child about their report card Seasoned educator with 30 year experience, Tammy Letcher on how to make best use of your child’s school report as a feedback tool,... 9 December 2023 12:36 PM
View all Local
[BY-ELECTION] EFF makes history with first-ever ward win in the Western Cape Election Analyst Wayne Sussman dissects the surprising by-election results. 8 December 2023 9:51 AM
Ezulweni Investments' attorney calls ANC debt 'chump change' The attorney representing Ezulweni Investments in its litigation against the ANC said if the ruling party had in excess of R1.2 bi... 7 December 2023 10:41 AM
Activist Mark Heywood joins Roger Jardine to form new political platform Heywood said this was an opportunity to get South Africa out of the hole it's in and to restore a vision of equality, dignity, hum... 7 December 2023 10:28 AM
View all Politics
Senior Eskom execs backing Dan Marokane for CEO job Several sources within Eskom, including executives, have told Eyewitness News that Marokane is without a doubt a suitable candidat... 8 December 2023 1:20 PM
With just R2, help KFC & Gift of the Givers feed hungry kids this holiday season KFC has partnered with Gift of the Givers to provide food to SA's hungry children, matching every customer's R2 donation this Dece... 7 December 2023 9:24 PM
Consumer confidence falls to lowest for festive season in 20 years. Any wonder? The festive season is unlikely to buoy the mood of under-pressure consumers, according to the latest FNB/BER Consumer Confidence I... 7 December 2023 8:57 PM
View all Business
What are the tax consequences when cancelling your retirement annuity? A retirement annuity is a long-term tax-free savings account that you can only convert into a pension at the earliest age of 55. 10 December 2023 10:49 AM
How to eat and be merry while maintaining healthy habits this festive season With a greater variety of food options available than usual, it's easy to overindulge during the holiday season. 10 December 2023 9:15 AM
December blues? Beat the year-end fatigue with these energy tips Nutritional Consultant, Health & wellness expert and Founder of VDA Nutrition, Vanessa Ascencao on the most effective vitamins for... 9 December 2023 1:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
[URC] 'We've got a horrible game plan but we have to win.' John Dobson, Stormers Coach Dobson also says that the most important thing for the team is to get to the play-offs and win on home ground next week. 8 December 2023 10:13 AM
Athletes struggle with mental health issues too – sports psychologist "Be emotionally present and be a safe space for the technical team and the athletes" 7 December 2023 3:57 PM
CSA accepts inquiry findings on SA U19 captain David Teeger's Israel comments The Palestine Solidarity Alliance made a formal complaint after Teeger dedicated the Rising Star Award that he won at the Jewish A... 7 December 2023 12:39 PM
View all Sport
Zoë Modiga wins 2023 Standard Bank Young Artist Award for Music The awards recognise young and emerging local artists who have demonstrated exceptional ability in the fields of jazz, dance, visu... 10 December 2023 3:39 PM
Fun kids activities that won't break the break Sara-Jayne is joined by Judith Lampen, co-creator of CapeTownwithKids.com to talk about some of the best kid-friendly spots and ac... 10 December 2023 11:56 AM
Ready for some childhood nostalgia? The Sound of Music returns to the stage Sara-Jayne is joined in studio by cast members of the much-anticipated revival tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic musical, “T... 9 December 2023 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
UFOs: how astronomers are searching the sky for alien probes near Earth Astronomers are regularly searching for proof of life on other planets. 8 December 2023 3:25 PM
Dimming the sun could help mitigate climate crisis - Dr Peter Irvine (UCL) It might seem like a crazy idea, but it is not impossible. 8 December 2023 12:23 PM
COP28: 'It's at the stage where things are heating up' – Bruce Whitfield By next week, there will be a broad agreement on the phasing out of fossil fuels around the world. 8 December 2023 11:47 AM
View all World
4 east African countries are going for nuclear power – why this is a bad idea Nuclear power may not be the solution for the continent's energy needs. 8 December 2023 11:48 AM
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen. 4 December 2023 12:37 PM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
View all Africa
Credit life insurance: Check age cut-off in your policy before a claim is denied Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a client who took out a home loan and credit life insurance with her mother, and the stres... 7 December 2023 7:52 PM
MANDY WIENER: Political hubris scares off investors, making us all poorer South Africa is struggling to attract foreign investment. You can feel the randelas in your pocket shrinking, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 December 2023 6:42 AM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
View all Opinion
Local

Woman (60) arrested over R3m worth of stolen City Power property

10 December 2023 1:05 PM
by Veronica Makhoali
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said amongst the stolen property were two transformers and 10 streetlights belonging to City Power.

JOHANNESBURG - A 60-year-old woman was arrested for possession of suspected stolen electricity infrastructure worth R3 million.

On Thursday, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), together with Gauteng police, responded to a tip-off regarding the theft of copper cables and transformers in Orange Farm in the south of Johannesburg.

It's understood the stolen property was stored at the Lehae La Bafokeng Palace and Resort in Rietsfontein.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said amongst the stolen property were two transformers and 10 streetlights belonging to City Power.

"City Power officials were summoned to the scene and confirmed that the property with an estimated value of approximately R3 million belongs to them. Suspect was questioned how she acquired the property and alluded she bought the stolen property from a person alleged to be a contractor to City Power."


This article first appeared on EWN : Woman (60) arrested over R3m worth of stolen City Power property




© halfpoint/123rf.com

UNESCO: Climate change education is essential to addressing the climate crisis

10 December 2023 1:02 PM

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has found that 62% of countries lack specific national laws, policies, and strategies for climate change education.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokokgopa. Picture: @GovernmentZA/X

Ramokgopa 'working hard' to avoid high stages of power cuts over festive season

10 December 2023 12:52 PM

Briefing the media on Sunday, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said they are doing everything possible to ensure the utility will not be implementing higher stages of load shedding over the festive season.

Image: © Leon Swart/123rf.com

Port backlog likely to impact product availability across SADC region: NCRF

10 December 2023 11:02 AM

The retail federation’s Michael Lawrence said some countries in the SADC region, which rely heavily on goods imported through local ports, may experience empty shelves this Christmas season due to logistical backlogs.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/X

Manhunt underway following Boksburg cash-in-transit heist

10 December 2023 9:03 AM

Police are searching for a gang of at least 12 suspects who targeted a cash van near the Griffiths off-ramp on the N12 in the East Rand.

Copyright: zefirchik06/123rf

Here's a trifling fact. The iconic trifle isn't even a South African dessert!

9 December 2023 1:49 PM

Food anthropologist, Dr Anna Trapido on the heritage of trifle and what to expect from Waterfall City Courtyard Hotel’s trifle and meal.

How to talk to your child about their report card

9 December 2023 12:36 PM

Seasoned educator with 30 year experience, Tammy Letcher on how to make best use of your child’s school report as a feedback tool, and how to talk to your child about their report card.

@ psisa/123rf.com

Avoid 'Janu-worry' with these financial tips

9 December 2023 10:13 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Benay Sager, the chairperson of the National Debt Counsellors’ Association about how to navigate festive season finances and avoid going into the New Year in debt.

Knife, stab / Pexels: Lum3n

'He threatened chopping off my finger' – CPT mountain hiker describes mugging

8 December 2023 2:01 PM

This incident is part of a series of more than 80 muggings reported on Table Mountain, Signal Hill, and Lion's Head in 2023.

FILE: Dan Marokane. Picture: Dan Marokane Facebook page.

Senior Eskom execs backing Dan Marokane for CEO job

8 December 2023 1:20 PM

Several sources within Eskom, including executives, have told Eyewitness News that Marokane is without a doubt a suitable candidate to head the embattled SOE.

Mineworkers at the Gold One mine in Modder East. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Fresh hostage drama unfolding at Gold One Modder East mine

8 December 2023 11:28 AM

Tensions ran high at the gold mine almost two months ago when a turf war between rival unions NUM and AMCU saw hundreds of workers stuck underground for three days.

