



JOHANNESBURG - A 60-year-old woman was arrested for possession of suspected stolen electricity infrastructure worth R3 million.

On Thursday, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), together with Gauteng police, responded to a tip-off regarding the theft of copper cables and transformers in Orange Farm in the south of Johannesburg.

It's understood the stolen property was stored at the Lehae La Bafokeng Palace and Resort in Rietsfontein.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said amongst the stolen property were two transformers and 10 streetlights belonging to City Power.

"City Power officials were summoned to the scene and confirmed that the property with an estimated value of approximately R3 million belongs to them. Suspect was questioned how she acquired the property and alluded she bought the stolen property from a person alleged to be a contractor to City Power."

This article first appeared on EWN : Woman (60) arrested over R3m worth of stolen City Power property