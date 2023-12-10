UNESCO: Climate change education is essential to addressing the climate crisis





Gugs Mhlungu interviewed General Manager of the Schools and Youth Unit at WESSA (Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa), Cindy-Lee Cloete.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has highlighted the importance of education in solving the climate crisis.

In a recent article, UNESCO emphasised the need to equip pupils with knowledge, skills, attitudes, and behaviours that can effectively address climate change.

According to Cloete, it's important to get every pupil climate-ready by looking at all the different competencies that children need to master to understand how the climate is changing and how to respond to it.

South Africa is actually in the process of reviewing the CAPS curriculum and education for sustainable development is now what we call a cross-curricular theme in all of the subjects. Cindy-Lee Cloete, Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa

UNESCO's Global Education Monitoring Report shows that 62% of countries currently lack specific national laws, policies, and strategies for climate change education.

To prepare pupils for the climate crisis, UNESCO suggests a holistic approach, including adapting curricular, training teachers, rethinking schools, and empowering communities.