Zoë Modiga wins 2023 Standard Bank Young Artist Award for Music
Gugs Mhlungu spoke to singer, songwriter and performer Zoë Modiga. Listen to their conversation in the audio clip below.
It's just so heartwarming and it reminds me that I am doing what I am supposed to be doing.Zoë Modiga, singer
Palesa Nomthandazo Phumelele Modiga, popularly known as Zoë Modiga, has been announced as the winner of the 2023 Standard Bank Young Artist Award for Music.
The awards recognise young and emerging local artists who have demonstrated exceptional ability in the fields of jazz, dance, visual art, music, theatre and performance art.
The singer, songwriter and performer says the award is an incredible honour.
Modiga adds that this recognition comes at a time when she was questioning her existence in the music industry.
I feel like this last part of 2023 has been such a beautiful time for milestones for me personally. When I look at how the year began, there was a point where I had something of an existential crisis where I was trying to figure out if what I was doing is impactful, if it is influential and if it is important to people.Zoë Modiga, singer
Most of us first got to know Modiga during her time as a contestant on 'The Voice South Africa' in 2016.
Since then, she has gone on to produce two studio albums 'Yellow: The Novel' and 'Inganekwane' which were released in 2017 and 2020 respectively.
Fans of Modiga will be happy to know that she will be releasing a new album in 2024.
The thing that will always be a theme in what it is that I do is that I aim to reflect the human experience and reflect the times.Zoë Modiga, singer
Source : https://www.zoemodiga.com/gallery?lightbox=dataItem-l31rawly
More from Entertainment
Fun kids activities that won't break the break
Sara-Jayne is joined by Judith Lampen, co-creator of CapeTownwithKids.com to talk about some of the best kid-friendly spots and activities to keep you youngsters busy over the holidays.Read More
Ready for some childhood nostalgia? The Sound of Music returns to the stage
Sara-Jayne is joined in studio by cast members of the much-anticipated revival tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic musical, “The Sound of Music” which begins at the Artscape on 14 December 2023.Read More
Woman files lawsuit alleging Sean 'Diddy' Combs raped her when she was 17
In a fourth lawsuit filed against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, a woman alleges he raped her when she was 17.Read More
What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list
New streaming data from Spotify reveals which song and artist takes first place when it comes to Christmas jingles.Read More
Prime Circle and frontman Ross Learmonth part ways
“With a heavy heart, we bid Ross farewell, extending our best wishes for success in all his future endeavours.”Read More
Baby on board! Ashanti and Nelly expecting their first child together
The pair sparked pregnancy rumours after attending an event on the weekend.Read More
Six NEW holiday movies to stream this December
Grab the snacks and popcorn, we have the perfect list of Christmas movies to stream this December.Read More
Old Christmas song hits number one, 65 years after its release
Brenda Lee's 'Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree' is making history 65 years after the song’s release.Read More
[WATCH] Official Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) trailer leaks a day early
GTA VI will be released in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X.Read More