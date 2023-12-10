Streaming issues? Report here
Siyaxoxa ku702 with Siyabonga Motha
Opinion
Zoë Modiga wins 2023 Standard Bank Young Artist Award for Music

10 December 2023 3:39 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Zoë Modiga, Musician

The awards recognise young and emerging local artists who have demonstrated exceptional ability in the fields of jazz, dance, visual art, music, theatre and performance art.

Gugs Mhlungu spoke to singer, songwriter and performer Zoë Modiga. Listen to their conversation in the audio clip below.

It's just so heartwarming and it reminds me that I am doing what I am supposed to be doing.

Zoë Modiga, singer

Palesa Nomthandazo Phumelele Modiga, popularly known as Zoë Modiga, has been announced as the winner of the 2023 Standard Bank Young Artist Award for Music.

The awards recognise young and emerging local artists who have demonstrated exceptional ability in the fields of jazz, dance, visual art, music, theatre and performance art.

The singer, songwriter and performer says the award is an incredible honour.

Modiga adds that this recognition comes at a time when she was questioning her existence in the music industry.

I feel like this last part of 2023 has been such a beautiful time for milestones for me personally. When I look at how the year began, there was a point where I had something of an existential crisis where I was trying to figure out if what I was doing is impactful, if it is influential and if it is important to people.

Zoë Modiga, singer

Most of us first got to know Modiga during her time as a contestant on 'The Voice South Africa' in 2016.

Since then, she has gone on to produce two studio albums 'Yellow: The Novel' and 'Inganekwane' which were released in 2017 and 2020 respectively.

Fans of Modiga will be happy to know that she will be releasing a new album in 2024.

The thing that will always be a theme in what it is that I do is that I aim to reflect the human experience and reflect the times.

Zoë Modiga, singer



