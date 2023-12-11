Roger Jardine launches Change Starts Now platform, urges SA to stand against ANC
JOHANNESBURG - Businessman and struggle activist, Roger Jardine, has launched his Change Starts Now platform, as he told guests that the initiative was about changing political power in the country.
Jardine made a public appearance following weeks of reports about his presidential ambitions, which saw the former banker returning to his Riverlea hometown, south of Johannesburg, for the launch.
He told a packed community hall that he no longer recognised the African National Congress (ANC) and that it was no longer the movement that he, his parents and grandparents had joined during the apartheid era.
#Change Jardine: I feel strongly today, as I did, when I was a young activist… under the leadership of Madiba, sought to make this the country of our dreams' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 10, 2023
Jardine’s return to Rivearlea was met with warm applause by both his family and members of the community.
He used the event to reflect on days when rocks were the weapon of choice against the apartheid government and as he returned, he said that the time had come once more to fight back but instead of the oppressive regime, he called on citizens to stand up against the ANC government that was not serving their needs.
Jardine also called on the youth to get involved.
"Aided by the mediocrity of our state and our politics, you are rightly frustrated by the lack of pathways to fulfill your potential. We want you to know that you ar vital to the important task of remaking our country."
While Jardine said that he was certain that there would be a multi-party Parliament following next year's general elections, he admitted that the paths towards this was yet to be finalised.
This article first appeared on EWN : Roger Jardine launches Change Starts Now platform, urges SA to stand against ANC
