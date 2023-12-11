Deployment of 10,000 new officers will help police visibility - Cele
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the recruitment of 10,000 new police officers would help improve police visibility over the festive season.
Ten thousand officers are set to formally join the police service from Friday after completing their training in the recruitment programme, Project 10K.
Cele was briefing the media on law enforcement-related matters in Pretoria on Sunday, where he also outlined the successes of Operation Shanela.
He said that there would be more boots on the ground to help fight crime this holiday season.
"These officers will be deployed to sanitise the streets and increase the footprint of police in all nine provinces. Their deployment will be prioritised especially in high crowd zones and places of entertainment this holiday season."
This article first appeared on EWN : Deployment of 10,000 new officers will help police visibility - Cele
