400 miners held hostage: 'We did not want violence or anyone to be killed' - NUM
Africa Melane interviews Livhuwani Mammburu, National Spokesperson for the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).
Over the weekend, a hostage situation at the Gold One Modder East Mine in Springs turned violent.
Miners have allegedly been held against their will at the bottom of the mineshaft for three consecutive days.
"The information we have is that they're assaulting people underground. There's one miner that came to the surface beaten and assaulted," read a statement by NUM.
Mammburu says the current hostage situation followed the dismissal of more than 50 alleged ringleaders.
He says that more than 400 miners are still being held hostage.
We did not want this kind of hostage situation. We also did not want violence or anyone to be killed at the mine.Livhuwani Mammburu, National Spokesperson – National Union of Mineworkers
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 400 miners held hostage: 'We did not want violence or anyone to be killed' - NUM
