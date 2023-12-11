Ramaphosa hasn't offered to mediate in dispute between ANC, Ezulweni - Mbalula





JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says its leader, Cyril Ramaphosa, has not offered to mediate in the multi-million rand debt dispute between the party and Ezulweni Investments, contrary to media reports.

The ANC owes the printing and marketing company over R100 million for the production of banners during the 2019 elections.

The ANC has challenged this in the Constitutional Court following losses in both the Gauteng High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Last week, the sheriff of the court arrived at the ANC's Luthuli House headquarters, with the intention of attaching its assets.

ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, said that Ramaphosa had shown interest in the matter, however, it’s being handled by the party’s legal team.

"There are many means at our disposal to handle this particular issue, [the] legal path is one of them and the out-of-court settlement is equally the one option the ANC is exploring. There is nobody who has come to the secretary-general of the ANC and offered themselves to mediate."

