Roger Jardine 'a puppet of capital', says ANC's Mbalula





JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has accused businessman, Roger Jardine, of trying to poach ANC veterans due to their struggle credentials.

ANC veteran, Murphy Morobe, spoke at the launch of Jardine’s new political party, Change Starts Now, on Sunday.

Jardine said that before he started his political journey, he consulted at length with Mavuso Msimang, who recently quit the ANC Veterans League and the party altogether.

ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, said a lot of people who had benefitted from the ANC and its policies were now abandoning it.

"Roger Jardine’s family played a big part in the liberation struggle, not him. He is a beneficiary of BEE, he was made by capital and capital has chosen him. So he's a puppet of capital. We know a number of veterans like, Murphy Morobe, are being approached one by one."

