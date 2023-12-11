Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
'Vote for change! We need govt that's responsive to its people' – Roger Jardine

11 December 2023 9:31 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Roger Jardine
African National Congress (ANC)

Jardine says that the ANC is no longer suitable to lead South Africa into the future.

Bongani Bingwa interviews Roger Jardine, Former FirstRand Group Chairperson and Leader of the Change Starts Now platform.

Listen below.

"This ANC, is it the ANC of my grandparents and my parents? It is not my ANC," says Jardine.

Jardine, who comes from the ruling party, wants to reshape South Africa’s political landscape, arguing that the ANC is no longer suitable to lead the country into the future.

The anti-apartheid activist launched the 'Change Starts Now' platform on the weekend.

Jardine says South Africa needs the following changes:

  • The state must be fixed, whether it's NSFAS, basic services or pension payouts
  • Parliament must become functional
  • Citizens must be given the agency that they rightly deserve

RELATED: Roger Jardine launches Change Starts Now platform, urges SA to stand against ANC

RELATED: Roger Jardine set to officially launch political movement on Sunday

South Africa is in a bad place.

Roger Jardine, Leader – Change Starts Now

We need a government that is responsive to the people of this country.

Roger Jardine, Leader – Change Starts Now

We're calling on South Africans to vote for change.

Roger Jardine, Leader – Change Starts Now

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




