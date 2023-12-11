Shohei Ohtani AKA 'Shotime' breaks record with over R13 billion LA Dodgers deal





Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending baseball news. Skip to 3:49 for this one.

Gilchrist reports "on the biggest sports deal in baseball" since Lionel Messi's contract with Barcelona several years ago.

Japanese baseball star, Shohei Ohtani (29) has made history by signing a record-breaking deal with the LA Dodgers in a 10-year contract that'll make him just over R13 billion ($700m) richer.

The baseball superstar, nicknamed "Shotime" is described as the "best player ever" and is often referred to as "unicorn" because he can pitch and bat - a rare quality in baseball, as most players are only schooled in one or the other.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Ohtani's endorsement portfolio grew from $6m in 2021 to at least $35m this year, according to Forbes.

Add that to his salary and he is estimated to have raked in around $65m in earnings for the 2023 season, which would be another Major League Baseball record.

Earlier this year, Ohtani was voted the most valuable player (MVP) for the second time since 2021.

Gilchrist says, Ohtani is indispensable and the baseball world knows it.

He's quite a sensation. I'm not sure I love baseball but I might just watch with him in it. Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

