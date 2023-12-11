SA's drowning in a water crisis and 'mafias' are pushing us in deeper – WaterCAN
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Ferrial Adam, Manager of WaterCAN.
Listen below
South Africa is in a water crisis and it seems that we're only sinking deeper and deeper.
According to the Blue, Green and No Drop reports, there is an overall deterioration in critical standards that need to be met to keep our water supply constant, and safe.
46% of drinking systems in the country don’t comply with microbiological standards, 67.6% of wastewater treatment works are failing and 47.4% of our water is lost or unaccounted for.
With 46% of municipalities not complying with drinking water standards, that means most of us should not drink the water from those systems without boiling it, however, why have we not seen more notices warning citizens to boil water before consuming it?
This is of grave concern, says Adam, as it can cause serious health implications if polluted water is consumed.
She adds that local 'mafias' are taking advantage of this by becoming private water tank operators, cashing in on the government's failure to maintain water infrastructure.
RELATED: 46% of drinking water in South Africa is 'microbiologically' unsafe - report
RELATED: Is South Africa's water infrastructure being sabotaged?
RELATED: How safe is the water coming out of your tap? Not very safe, reveals report
Almost half of the population in South Africa are in a place where they can't drink tap water.Dr Ferrial Adam, Manager – WaterCAN
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA's drowning in a water crisis and 'mafias' are pushing us in deeper – WaterCAN
More from Local
Ready to pull yourself out of debt? A support group might help
Debtors Anonymous was set up to support people who are having difficulties around money.Read More
Dealing with difficult family dynamics during the festive season
Sara-Jayne speaks to Pauline Servitz, Counselling Manager at Famsa Western Cape about dealing with difficult family dynamics during the festive season.Read More
N3 Toll Concession: Traffic volumes set to reduce Sunday, peak again Thursday
As the long weekend rush wanes, major roads in the country are expected to be relatively less busy from Sunday, before heavy traffic peaks again on Thursday for more holiday travelling.Read More
Festive season road safety: How to stay safe when sharing the road with trucks
Sharing the road with trucks is a huge part of the long-distance experience during the festive season.Read More
Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers
The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023.Read More
Minimising festive stress for pets, and why SPCA says don't give pets as gifts
The festive season can be a time of huge stress for your animals - think of new people in your home, loud parties, road trips...Read More
PICS: Two men arrested as pitbulls attack KZN police making massive drug bust
A multitude of illegal substances were found after authorities entered the heavily secured premises, where they were attacked by pitbulls, one of which was shot dead in self-defence, and another shot and injured.Read More
'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck.Read More
ANC comrades now need post-matric qualifications for election into public office
Candidates must also have no criminal record or charges brought by the National Prosecuting Authority.Read More